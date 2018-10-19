Hollyoaks: Stephanie Davis reveals Sinead seduces Sami – and clashes with Sienna!

Stephanie Davis has spoken about returning to Hollyoaks three years after her controversial exit, teasing old rivalries, new lovers and new enemies, and how she feels about stepping back into the limelight.

Advertisement

Sinead O’Connor turns up next week in the middle of a storm – and straight into the arms of Sami Maalik, who she seduces within minutes of her comeback.

En route to wrecking ex-lover Ste Hay’s wedding to Harry Thompson, the man he cheated on her with three years ago forcing her out of the village, Sinead’s car breaks down and she’s left stranded in the pouring rain.

Flagging a lift from Sami Maalik, who is out looking for missing mum Misbah and has no idea who this gobby hitchhiker is, Sinead climbs in his car and the sparks begin to fly. As they drive through the worsening weather, they hit something and come to a stop.

Sami tries to fix the vehicle but it’s too stormy and he gets back inside, removing his wet clothes. Saucy Sinead likes what she sees, and instantly acts on her attraction to her knight in shining armour by stripping off herself and the pair get steamy in the backseat!

Sinead neglects to mention she has a husband, Laurie, and daughter Hannah – Ste’s child. Laurie is also on his way to the village, and will be played by Home and Away’s Kyle Pryor, so what does Sinead’s shock hook-up with Sami mean for her marriage?

“She’s trying her hardest to be this new wife type but she still has that fire,” reveals Davis, returning after leaving the cast amidst reports of unruly behaviour in 2015. “You’ll see more of that when Laurie comes in, and the reason she does what she does with Sami plays out in the next episodes.”

Discussing her return to the soap after some much-publicised personal issues, a rejuvenated Davis admits it was like coming home. “I was only about 16 when I started, so I grew up on the show. It’s been one big journey and to be back after so long was weird, but in some ways it was like I’d never left. When the offer came I snapped their hand off! I appreciate the job a lot more now. It’s been amazing.

“There’s lots of new cast to work with, including Rishi Nair who plays Sami who’s been great. But as to the person who should be scared of Sinead being back in the village – I’d say Sienna…”

What draws the scouse loudmouth and the reformed bad girl together into a potential new rivalry? Perhaps all will be explained when Sinead reappears during next week’s storm stunt…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.