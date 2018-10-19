Hollyoaks cast tease storm week in 3 words

The cast of Hollyoaks have given RadioTimes.com an exclusive preview of storm week, which kicks off in tonight’s E4 episode (Friday 19 October) and continues over the next five instalments.

The show is sure to pull out all the stops and has warned of devastation, destruction, death and all the usual tropes of the soap’s annual stunt, but what else can viewers expect? At a screening of the exciting episodes some of the stars involved with the disaster were asked to describe the event for us in just three words, avoiding any big spoilers – watch the video below to see what they said…

Lauren McQueen, Owen Warner and Malique Thompson-Dwyer are in the thick of the action as the love triangle between their characters Lily, Prince and Romeo reaches a peak as the weather turns. Alex Fletcher and Nick Pickard face a worrying time as their daughter Dee Dee is at death’s door and Di’s biological child Rose goes missing in the chaos, while Stephanie Davis makes her eagerly-awaited return as Sinead three years after she left the cast amidst claims of unruly behaviour on set.

Storm week will also feature real-life news reports keeping track of the fictional ‘Storm Belinda’ involving cameos from presenters including Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood and Radio 2’s Ken Bruce.

