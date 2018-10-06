EastEnders: Jean finds proof Alfie is the father of Hayley’s baby?

Alfie Moon being the father of Hayley Slater’s baby is one of the biggest plot timebombs currently ticking away in EastEnders, but it threatens to explode in the coming weeks when Jean does some digging and makes an alarming discovery, eventually confronting her pregnant relative – but will she admit to the one-night stand with Kat’s husband or continue to bluff it out?

Desperate for info as Hayley’s due date looms ever closer, Jean turns detective and in effort to find out who the baby daddy really is.

On Tuesday 16 October, Stacey’s stressed parent eventually reaches a shocking realisation, but has she got the wrong end of the stick? Seen in the new EastEnders autumn trailer putting Hayley on the spot and demanding to know if Alfie is her unborn child’s father, will the mum-to-be admit everything and face the consequences of betraying cousin Kat?

Lies may break them. The truth could tear them apart.#EastEnders. Autumn trailer. @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/kBG5jZWloO — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) October 5, 2018

Hayley tried desperately to hide her pregnancy for months, and even after she reluctantly owned up she was torn as to whether to keep it or not. A scare after an emotional row with her horrid mum Bev has only compounded Hayley’s self-doubt that she is not up to the job of being a mother.

With Shane Richie confirmed as returning to the show later this year as Alfie, does Jean’s discovery set off the chain of events that will culminate in the comeback? And how will Kat react to Hayley and Alfie’s deceit?

