Hollyoaks: Sienna and Brody caught kissing by Liberty!

The romance between Sienna Blake and Brody Hudson has kicked off in Hollyoaks, but sadly it’s at the expense of Liberty Savage’s happiness as she caught her sister and ex together in their first clinch.

Hollyoaks’ producer Bryan Kirkwood told RadioTimes.com last month troubled souls Sienna and Brody, both survivors of terrible past trauma, would carve out a tentative relationship, the first steps to which were taking during tonight’s E4 edition (Wednesday 3 October).

Brody continued to spiral into self-destruction following the revelations of the childhood abuse he suffered from Buster Smith, and having broken Liberty’s heart by dumping her, big sister Sienna stepped in to defend her sibling when she heard the barman had slept with a prostitute and publicly shamed him for his behaviour.

When Damon Kinsella filled in oblivious Sienna on what his best mate had been through to explain his antics, Ms Blake felt abysmal and later sought him out to apologise. Wanting to help him move on, she invited him to her apartment to show him her ‘new life goals’ mood board she’s created since leaving prison and putting her past behind her.

As they opened up about their private pain, the charged moment led to their first kiss – only for Liberty to return home just at the moment…

Speaking to RadioTimes.com recently, Anna Passey erred on the side of caution when discussing where Sienna and Brody’s slow-burn bond might lead. “Sienna can empathise with what has happened to Brody, she’s had trauma and knows what it does to you. Brody is a kindred spirit and she wants to help him – they are drawn to each other as two lost souls, but is it a good idea to start something when they are both dealing with so many things? Probably not!”

This could also be an extremely short-lived liaison if Liberty doesn’t give her blessing – which isn’t looking likely at the moment…

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.