Coronation Street’s big week: Steve and Tracy’s wedding plus Connor crash horror – first look!

Coronation Street has revealed a huge week of drama ahead as the wedding of Steve McDonald and Tracy Barlow provides the backdrop for some epic twists and turns, including a car crash involving Michelle Connor and sons Ryan and Ali Neeson, Sinead Tinker’s secret cancer battle and Nick Tilsley’s return to the cobbles.

Advertisement

For the week beginning Monday 8 October, the ITV soap is pulling out all the stops as several storylines come to a head, and others take unexpected twists. Here’s a rundown of the excitement ahead:

Steve and Tracy’s doomed wedding

The bride is suspicious her groom has slept with someone else, but is under the mistaken impression it’s Abi Franklin. Breaking into the garage to vandalise Michelle Connor’s car knowing Abi will get the blame is Trace’s first steps to revenge before slapping Steve round the face accusing him of having an affair with the mechanic. Will the wedding go ahead, and is Tracy going to find out it was Leanne Battersby her fella actually slept with?

Sinead and Daniel’s surprise wedding

Threatening to steal the limelight from bridezilla Tracy are Daniel and Sinead, who end up having an impromptu pagan ceremony in the urban garden when Mr Osbourne unexpectedly proposes and suggests they tie the knot there and then. Overwhelmed by the romantic grand gesture, will pregnant Sinead finally share her fears she could have cancer, or continue to struggle on alone keeping the tragic news to herself?

Connor crash

The repercussions of Cormac Truman’s death brings big trouble for the Connor clan as Ryan gets a beating from a corrupt copper in league with gangster Ronan and Ali is suspended from work because of his involvement in the tragedy. But things really kick off when Michelle confronts Ronan ordering him to back off from her boys, only to end up going the run with Ryan and Ali as they fear reprisals from the crime boss. Unbeknown to her, Michelle’s car has been tampered with by Tracy and a devastating crash occurs putting lives on the line…

Nick returns

Leanne has had yet another indiscretion with Steve, but while that time bomb ticks away who should reappear but her ex, Nick Tilsley. Ben Price resumes his role after just over a year after quitting, and his return is confirmed as being linked to unfinished business with Lee. However, there are many painful reminders of the past around every corner of the street for Nick – how will old flame Carla Connor and arch-rival Peter Barlow react to his return? And what of tabloid rumours that Nick has abandoned a new wife and fled back to Weatherfield?

Jim betrays scheming Hannah

Jim McDonald’s sick scam with secret girlfriend Hannah Gilmore pretending to be the daughter him and Liz believed had died at birth threatens to unravel when the manipulative minx thinks her man is falling for his ex again. Sidling up to Johnny Connor at Steve and Tracy’s wedding and demanding money or she’ll reveal his fling with Liz to wife Jenny, can Jim keep Hannah under control before she exposes their lie – and he loses any chance of getting back with Liz?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.