Hollyoaks: Mercedes accuses Sylver of kidnapping Bobby

She may be engaged to millionaire Russ Owen, but Hollyoaks‘ Mercedes McQueen can’t help her eye wandering in the direction of cute cousin Sylver. As romantic tension between the relatives rises next week, an incident involving Mercy’s son Bobby threatens to bring the love triangle to an explosive head.

Advertisement

Paranoid his fiancee has feelings for the fittie, Russ accuses his bride-to-be of fancying him. Viewers know he’s on the money as Mercedes and Sylver slept together when they reunited in Magaluf, but the couple are desperate to keep their hook-up quiet.

During an argument between Russ and Mercedes, little Bobby rides off on his bike – no doubt fed up of his mum and soon-to-be stepdad’s sniping – but ends up falling off. Gentle giant Sylver comes to the rescue, but when Mercedes realises Bobby is missing she hunts him down and finds him with Sylver fixing the little boy’s bike and cleaning up his injuries.

Fuming Mercy unfairly accuses Sylver of taking Bobby without telling her and causing all sorts of unnecessary worry, but is the lusty landlady trying too hard to suppress her attraction to the buff bloke, not wanting to jeopardise her upcoming wedding to Russ? And if Russ finds out Mercy has actually cheated on him with his love rival, will there even be a wedding…?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.