EastEnders: where have you seen prisoner Fraser Mason before? Who is actor Joseph Alessi?

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) looks set to make a dangerous enemy on tonight’s EastEnders when he makes the acquaintance of prison top dog Fraser Mason, played by actor Joseph Alessi.

Monday’s episode of the BBC1 soap sees Mick having to adjust to life behind bars after seemingly being framed by former best mate Stuart Highway following the recent attempt made on his life.

Desperate to wish son Johnny a happy birthday, Mick enquires about a burner phone and is told to speak to another inmate by the name of Fraser.

In order to get the mobile, Fraser tells Mick that he needs a favour and, feeling that he has little choice about the matter, Mick does as he’s told. However, he’s later left horrified when he realises the ramifications of his actions.

By the end of this evening’s instalment, Mick’s association with Fraser has turned decidedly sour, with the imprisoned publican left fearing for his life…

Actor Joseph Alessi, who plays Fraser, made his television debut back in 1992, when he made a guest appearance in an episode of Minder. Since then, he’s featured in such other dramas as In a Land of Plenty, Holby City and Mr Selfridge.

His big screen credits include roles in Chaplin, London Kills Me and 2001’s Bridget Jones’ Diary.

More recently, he’s been on stage at London’s Lyric Hammersmith as Alan in a production of Fatherland, a role that he first took on in 2017 at Manchester’s Royal Exchange.

Prior to this, he appeared in stagings of The Wind in the Willows at the West Yorkshire Playhouse, as well as Julius Caesar and The Tempest for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

