Neighbours: are Chloe and Shane having an affair? April Rose Pengilly on scandalous twist

Neighbours’ Chloe Brennan is accused of having a fling with family man Shane Rebecchi next week, when Dipi demands to know why her husband is hanging out with the pretty Lassiters employee.

Unbeknown to the rest of Ramsay Street, other then big brothers Mark and Aaron, Chloe has started her own secret sideline venture, ‘Cash4Company’, an escort agency for lonely men craving company and nothing more – they pay her to spend time with them, but with strictly no funny business.

Chloe’s extra-curricular enterprise is sensationally exposed on Tuesday 18 September when Paul Robinson gets suspicious and spies Chloe meeting Shane! Telling Dipi her other half is paying for dates with a younger woman, Mrs Rebecchi confronts Chloe accusing her of being a home wrecker – but is left red-faced when it turns out there’s a perfectly innocent explanation. Over to April Rose Pengilly, aka Chloe, to clear up the misunderstanding…

Is Shane really paying Chloe for a date?

No! Shane sees her on a date with someone he wants to do business with and pumps her for info on the guy. Dipi sees them together and gets the wrong idea, and Chloe is publicly shamed in front of all of Ramsay Street! But she had the best intentions and was trying to help Shane and his family, unfortunately the wires are definitely crossed…

How would you describe her business venture, Cash4Company?

People pay for company but there is strictly no intimacy involved. It started organically when Chloe was asked out on a date by an older man, she’d just had her Huntington’s disease diagnosis and was in that ‘you only live once’ mindset. At the end of the date he insisted on giving her money for a cab which she tried to decline, but after he left she realised he’d given a lot more cash then he needed to! It’s just her talking, being there for people going through a tough time. Chloe is a people person, she’s aware some may get the wrong idea about the business but it’s all innocent.

Does she worry about putting herself in danger? Mark disapproves…

He always rains on her parade! Chloe jumps in fee first without thinking of the consequences, though she does ensure the clients know the score and they meet in public places. Her terms are clear – it’s not romantic at all, it’s just company. More like therapy than dating.

Chloe then catches Terese and Leo together and blackmails them – why does she do that?

Chloe’s business gets made public after the Dipi incident so everyone knows about it. Paul is worried it will bring the Lassiters name into disrepute and wants to fire Chloe, so when she rumbles Terese and Leo’s fling she sees an opportunity for a bit of blackmail to force Terese to help keep her job if she keeps her secret!

Isn’t that a bit harsh?!

I think Chloe is indignant because Terese is very judgmental about Cash4Company and doesn’t stand up for her at first. When Chloe and Leo were caught together in the office that time Terese deemed it inappropriate and Chloe was practically forced into ending things with him. It’s double standards and very hypocritical now Terese is sneaking around and Chloe is quite annoyed. So she’s taking a moral standpoint for being chastised for something her boss is doing herself.

It’s gone quiet on the romance front for Chloe, could she meet someone through Cash4Company?

Maybe, you’ll have to wait and see… Chloe is closed to the idea of starting a romance because of her health. She thinks where can it go, what’s the point as Huntington’s ultimately affects her life expectancy. She doesn’t want anyone to end up getting hurt so a long-term romance is not in her interests right now, but if the right person came along then who knows?

How has the Huntington’s diagnosis impacted on her?

She is dealing with it in her own way, but has yet to fully make peace with the news. She’s still running from it at the moment, at a certain point she will make the choice to live life to the full and pay back her mum the money she owes her. I feel a real responsibility to bring the disease into awareness through the storyline, we’ve done lots of research and I hope we do it justice.

