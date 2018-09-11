EastEnders: Stuart will “manipulate” daughter Zara, says Ricky Champ – “She’s not an innocent”

EastEnders star Ricky Champ has revealed that his villainous character Stuart Highway will start to play mind games with estranged daughter Zara in the weeks ahead. Scenes shown last night saw Zara turn up at the hospital in the wake of her dad’s shock shooting and waste little time in venting her anger. But once Stuart is brought round next week, he’ll start to use Zara’s presence in Walford to his advantage.

Says Champ: “Obviously, in the past, its all been fractured between them. But I think Stuart is going to use his time in hospital to get his daughter back onside. But actually, I think she just becomes another pawn in all of his games, which is a real shame.

“Stuart manipulates her. She obviously heard about what happened to Stuart when everyone thought he was going to die and there she was, by the bedside. But she has some ulterior motives as well. She’s not an innocent – she is definitely her father’s daughter.”

The upcoming drama will see Stuart regain consciousness and put Mick in the frame for his attempted murder by claiming that it was the Queen Vic landlord who fired the almost-fatal shot. But worse is to come for the Carters when Zara corroborates her dad’s story, ensuring that Mick now faces arrest.

Adds Champ: “Stuart is revelling in it as he lies there as the victim in hospital. But he’s taking some really big ricks. He’s addicted to this dangerous game he’s playing, so it makes the character much more dangerous. It doesn’t matter what you do to him, he’s going to come at you again. That’s a terrifying aspect of Stuart.”

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.