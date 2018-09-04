Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Ross goes off the rails after hearing shock news about Rebecca (Spoilers)

Will Tracy realise that Ross is getting increasingly reliant on drugs?

The loss of Rebecca will leave Ross in a state of emotional torment on next week’s Emmerdale as he becomes increasingly reliant on drugs. But is disaster looming for the Dales bad boy? What fans will see is Ross pocketing his brother Pete’s holiday money from his jacket pocket and using the cash to fund his addiction when he meets up with dealer Gaz. And later on, an upset Ross prepares to take more drugs as he listens to a news report about Rebecca’s disappearance.

Once high, Ross invites Priya, Tracy and Jimmy to a party at his house. The trio are reluctant to attend, but Tracy reminds them that Ross needs his friends right now. However, the sight of a wired Ross greeting them at the door of Dale View leaves everyone apprehensive and it isn’t long before Priya and Jimmy are making their excuses and leaving.

Tracy stays behind to look after Ross and her heart breaks as he opens up about Rebecca. But events then take an unexpected turn when a drug-fuelled Ross leads Tracy to the scrapyard and – with his behaviour becoming increasingly erratic – encourages her to start smashing up a car! But will Tracy realise that Ross is under the influence of drugs? And is this just the start of a downward spiral for a grieving Ross?

