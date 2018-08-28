EastEnders: 9 things BOUND to happen in Sharon and Keanu’s affair storyline

EastEnders‘ Sharon Mitchell and Keanu Taylor came close to giving into their forbidden feelings tonight (Tuesday 28 August) as they almost locked lips twice and Mrs M was left with a choice between a clandestine meeting with her potential toy boy or going home to hubby Phil.

A recent trailer revealed the couple kissing and tearing at each others’ clothes so we know the affair is imminent, and our minds are already racing about how this hot plot will play out. It’s not like we haven’t seen secret flings before, and there are certain soap conventions to be obeyed in these situations. So here’s our predictions of things that have surely got to happen as the passion progresses…

The confidante

They’ve barely spoken in months but handily the show has remembered Sharon and Linda are BFFs as the pouting blonde confided in the landlady tonight she’s got her eye on a younger man, setting up L as Shaz’s trusted confidante once the canoodling kicks off. One-man-woman Linda won’t be impressed and no doubt dish out tough love for her mate as she started to fall for the fit fella. Lucky Michelle Fowler isn’t around, hypocrite Shaz could hardly admit to bedding a younger bloke after the fuss she made when her childhood pal got amorous with American teen Preston Cooper. Cougar ‘Chelle would probably want cutie Keanu for herself, the saucy mare.

The near misses

Once they’re sneaking around the Square trying to grab secret sexy time, expect some dirty doof doofs as the twosome are almost caught in the act numerous times. Keanu hiding under Sharon’s marital bed when Phil returns home unexpectedly in the middle of some afternoon delight, falling asleep in each others’ arms in the Arches overnight and waking to the sound of Phil putting the key in the lock the next morning, busted by Mel as they christen the desk in the club office… All scenes to include Keanu topless, obviously.

The doomed getaway

After a few months the pair will probably decide to run away together leaving a cowardly note behind for Phil explaining everything (see Pat/Frank/Peggy, bonfire night 2000 to see how that could turn out), only for a family crisis to occur that stops Sharon leaving – a health crisis for Phil? Does his new liver pack up already? Delinquent Denny is held hostage by that gang again? Louise’s burn blisters burst and she needs urgent medical attention? Poor Keanu is left waiting at the tube station rendezvous with his bags packed not knowing why he’s been stood up…

The love rival

Their escape plan scuppered, Sharon gets a rival for Keanu’s affections in the shape of Hayley Slater – her and the Taylor totty grow closer as he steps up for the single mum once she gives birth. The baby’s due in a few months, so let’s go all out and predict Keanu delivers the kid and finds himself bonding with a ready-made family. Sharon tells him he should be with someone his own age and lets him go – but the spark won’t die and and after some time apart they’re eventually drawn back together, by which time Keanu’s cheating on Hayley…

The blackmail attempt

An affair’s no fun unless someone finds out and starts blackmailing the couple in question. Sharon doesn’t have any real enemies we can think of (unless creepy Ciara Maguire is reintroduced and discovers her indiscretion, is there still beef between the blondes after the confusing heist money saga? Has Ciara taken off her red coat yet?) so how about Denny himself finds out his mum’s doing the dirty on the stepdad he worships and he indulges in a spot of extortion, forcing his parent to shell out for a new smart phone in exchange for his silence. He did the same when he caught Auntie Michelle with the aforementioned Preston…

The mounting guilt

There’s always that moment where the cuckolded spouse starts to suspect something’s not right with their marriage, and before the penny drops their other half is playing away they blame themselves for being neglectful and start acting inexplicably nice and making grand romantic gestures – compounding the cheating party’s guilt. In a moment of clarity, Phil could spontaneously suggest to Sharon they renew their wedding vows. Maybe on Christmas Day – leading us nicely to the next inevitable twist…

The Christmas reveal

Seeds for the big festive stories are always planted in the autumn, so odds are high for #Sharanu to be exposed on 25 December, maybe even at the Mitchells’ vow renewal we’ve just invented. In the past, dark secrets have been sensationally blown at the most wonderful time of the year thanks to DVDs, hidden messages in Christmas crackers, phone recordings – what novel methods is left for this reveal? A YouTube sex tape downloaded from the digital cloud? Careless Keanu accidentally adding Phil to his and Sharon’s hush-hush WhatsApp group?

The showdown

Once the betrayal is public knowledge (and the laws of soap decree it must eventually be – where’s the drama in cheating if you’re never going to be found out?) there’s got to be a showdown. Especially if the scorned spouse is brutish Phil Mitchell. Seeing as the plot is basically Sharongate updated for 2018, we’d bet our mechanic’s overalls on fuming Phil doing what little bruv Grant did to him upon discovering his dalliance with Sharon – attacking Keanu and throwing his beaten body into (where else) the Arches pit. Meanwhile, shattered Sharon’s lips are all of a quiver and her mascara runs as she sobs when she learns her lover’s life is on the line. It’s got Christmas Day cliffhanger written all over it.

The fallout

Affairs generate months of juicy drama, but the fallout can be just as compelling and there’s bags of potential plot drivers in the aftermath of Sharon and Keanu going public. She could leave Phil to try and make a go of it with the young hunk – imagine the hilarity of her being forced to shack up at the Taylors. How would Princess Sharon and rough’n’ready Karen fare as housemates, considering they had a punch-up when they first met? Being taken for a mug by his missus could feasibly drive Phil back to the booze. We’ve got a vision of Mr Mitchell staring at a bottle of whisky with tears in his eyes having lost his beloved wife. Or even having his own revenge fling – maybe with Mel? If any of our wild guessing games turn out to be on the money, remember where you heard it first…

