EastEnders trailer features Keanu and Sharon passion – plus shock shooting

Lines are crossed and liberties are being taken in a new EastEnders trailer that features a shock shooting, Mel’s ex-husband Ray making his debut – as well as Sharon and Keanu ripping each other’s clothes off.

The BBC1 soap is currently remaining tight lipped about who exactly takes a bullet, but with Stuart having now made enemies of all the Carters, he has to be odds-on favourite to be the one staring down the barrel of a gun. Tina, for one, is determined that Stuart will pay for what he’s done.

Elsewhere, we have Mel rejecting Ray’s advances, though Sharon seems rather keen to be in Keanu’s arms, despite him worrying about what Phil would say should he find out.

Said a show source recently: “By the end of the next couple of months, Sharon and Keanu won’t be able to keep their hands off each other! Keanu must be a brave man, as Phil isn’t someone you want to mess with. The coupling is set to be quite scandalous – after all, not only is Sharon a married woman, but she’s a good two decades older than Keanu.

“It wasn’t all that long ago that Sharon was lecturing best mate Michelle about her affair with a younger lad, so poor Sharon will be forced to eat her words if news of this affair gets out on the Square.”

You can watch the promo below.