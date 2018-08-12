EastEnders: Keanu punches the wall in violent outburst – see the first look pics

EastEnders’ Keanu Taylor struggles with his temper next week as he lashes out at his terrified family following his run-in with a violent gang who terrorised young Dennis Rickman.

In the episode showing on Monday 13 August, the normally mild-mannered mechanic refuses to admit to concerned mum Karen how he got a black eye, not wanting to disclose the details of his ruck with the rowdy youths who have infiltrated Albert Square.

When Karen and the rest of the Taylor clan persist with their questions as to how Keanu sustained his injuries, he finds himself gripped by rage and aggressively punches a hole in the door before storming off.

The family are fraught with worry for Keanu as the outburst is so out of character. But he’s set to struggle with his temper throughout the week, with pregnant Hayley Slater being on the receiving end when he explodes at her as she pokes fun at his bad mood.

Karen decides it’s time her eldest son knew the truth about his violent father, who stabbed her and put her in hospital before he was sent to prison. But revealing the dark secrets from his past help Keanu’s anger issues, or cause him to be even more consumed with fury?

