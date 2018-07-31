Hollyoaks: Kyle returns! Will he betray Sami and save James?

Kyle Kelly has returned to Hollyoaks, weeks after faking his death and vanishing to assist Sami Maalik’s malicious plan to frame James Nightingale for his murder.

Tonight’s E4 edition (Tuesday 31 July) picked up from the cliffhanger of Kim Butterfield’s shooting by gangster Glenn Donovan, who targeted the ex-nurse mistakenly believing she was the woman his old flame Grace Black was sleeping with.

Kim’s girlfriend Farrah Maalik is the real secret lover, and the stunned psychotherapist’s big brother Sami rushed to her and Kim’s aid at the scene of the shooting. News of the incident spread around the village and pregnant Ellie Nightingale thought boyfriend Sami had taken a bullet when she saw forensics with his blood-stained shirt, and rushed to hospital fearing the worst – but when she saw he was okay she was relieved and the couple’s love became stronger than ever.

While doctors tended to Kim, who should pull through the ordeal, Glenn forced lackey Zack Loveday to hide the gun and convinced gullible Maxine Donovan that Grace was trying to frame him, so Max gave Glenn a false alibi.

The big twist came as Sami looked forward to his happy future with Ellie – only for Kyle to turn up in the village in a camper van! Why has he returned after agreeing to lay low with the cash Sami paid him? Is he going to betray Sami and confess the truth, hoping to make amends with James who he had started to fall in love with? Will Sami be jailed before his baby is born?

