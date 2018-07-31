EastEnders: knife attack flashback for Keegan as gang threatens Dennis

EastEnders revisits the knife crime storyline next week when a rowdy gang descend on Albert Square and threaten the safety of Sharon Mitchell’s 12-year-old son Dennis Rickman, bringing back painful memories for Keegan Baker and putting Keanu Taylor in danger as he tries to protect the vulnerable kid.

Advertisement

Needing to find ways of keeping Denny occupied during the school holidays, Phil Mitchell dumps his stepson at the Arches and orders mechanic Keanu to keep an eye on him on Monday 6 August, but the bored little boy ends up hanging out with a gang of older lads in McKlunky’s.

Trying to impress the group, Dennis ends up hiding a rucksack for them and secretly stashes it at the garage but when Keanu finds it and looks inside, he’s shocked at the contents… What has Denny got himself mixed up in?

On Tuesday 7 August, Keegan clocks the gang attempting to steal a bike. Recalling how a similar incident led to him being involved in a horrifying knife attack that resulted in the fatal stabbing of his best mate Shakil Kazemi, and also nearly cost him his own life, Keegan confronts the group but flees in turmoil when they goad him, hiding out as he’s tormented by the past.

Meanwhile, after Phil attempts to scare the gang off when he notices them skulking around, Keanu realises Dennis is behind the mysterious rucksack and tries to help the scared boy as the gang come looking for it. When they start sending him threatening text messages he orders the gobby lads to leave the kid alone, but on Thursday 9 August the Arches is vandalised – a stark warning from the gang they’re not to be messed with…

Reminded by little brother Keegan how these things can escalate into tragedy, Keanu is torn as to whether to tell Phil the truth about the danger Dennis is in, or try and deal with the delinquents on his own. Has Keanu put himself, and Dennis, in more jeopardy as gang warfare spreads to the Square once more?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.