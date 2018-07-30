Emmerdale: Lachlan agrees to let Rebecca go – is Robert his next victim?

Bex begged for her life but can she trust her nasty nephew to let her flee with Seb?

It appears Emmerdale’s Lachlan White has a heart after all, as he agreed to set prisoner Rebecca White free after she begged him not to kill her. As he promised to let her and baby son Seb leave the country as long as she stayed quiet about his crimes he made a veiled threat about the boy’s dad Robert Sugden – has Lucky already got the next victim in his sights?

During tonight’s dramatic episode, Monday 30 July, Lachlan offered to look after little cousin Seb for a few hours and secretly took him to the shack in the woods where he’s holding his terrified mum hostage, after she learnt the truth about about her serial killer nephew.

Menacingly telling Bex this was her chance to say goodbye to her boy, Lachlan planned to poison his captive but eventually gave a surprise reprieve, as she promised to disappear with her baby if he let them go and that she’d never breathe a word to anyone about what she knows.

Satisfied Bex wouldn’t jeopardise his future with his beloved girlfriend Belle Dingle by blabbing he’s a serial slayer, Lachlan’s 11th hour decision to let her live was tinged with more murderous intent as he explained it may take a while to get Seb away from his dad, Robert Sugden, declaring “He doesn’t deserve him anyway…” Does this mean he’s swapping one hostage for another, and Rob will soon be the one chained to a post in a remote cabin as he lets Rebecca go free?

Back in the village, Robert celebrated his engagement (again) to boyfriend Aaron Dingle, with the pair even discussing adopting Seb if Rebecca never returns from ‘Wales’, which is where Lachlan’s cover story has placed her.

There are now two big questions as Lachlan’s incarceration of his auntie continues: firstly, can he really be trusted to let Bex go or is he spinning her a lie to stop her trying to escape, and secondly, has he got something sinister planned for former stepfather Robert to get him out of the picture so he scan swipe Seb and give him to his mum in order them to be smuggled out of the country to start a new life, leaving Lachlan to get away with his history of homicides?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.