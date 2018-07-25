EastEnders: Ian and Mel wedding bombshell

The couple could be tying the knot again in a matter of months

EastEnders’ Ian Beale is determined to get ex-wife Mel Owen up the aisle for a second time, and next week reveals his belief that the pair will marry within the next 12 months – with the lovelorn businessman planning to use her teenage son Hunter to help achieve his goal…

Desperate to impress Mel, despite the fact she’s romancing alpha male Jack Branning, on Monday 30 July Ian offers Hunter a job at his restaurant hoping this impresses his former spouse. Moody Hunter begrudgingly takes the position, and is annoyed when Ian starts fishing for info on his mother’s relationship with Jack.

As the restauranteur confidently confides in pal Masood Ahmed he reckons he can make Mel Mrs Beale again within the year, he doesn’t realise Hunter has overheard.

Deciding to use this info to his advantage the toxic teen starts taking liberties with the job at Walford East, and when he’s caught skiving by his boss he’s frogmarched back to his unamused mother.

However, Hunter has an offer for Ian he’s going to find very hard to refuse knowing full well he doesn’t want to look bad in front of his beloved Mel…

By Friday 3 August, Hunter has messed up an important delivery leaving Ian fuming. At the end of his tether with the lad’s attitude, Ian tells Mel he has to fire her son, but after she turns on the charm to her ex – fully aware of his crush – he changes his mind.

Are Mel and Hunter both playing oblivious Ian to their own ends? And will Ian ever remember his marriage to Mel back in 1999 lasted a matter of hours?!

