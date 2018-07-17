Hollyoaks: Holly calls off wedding to Damon after Zack’s confession

Holly Cunningham and Damon Kinsella’s wedding day is thrown into chaos in next week’s Hollyoaks when the bride-to-be gets a surprise declaration of love from best friend Zack Loveday.

Unable to contain his true feelings for his friend any longer, Zack comes clean to Hol and admits he wants to be more than mates. Holly reels, as she’s meant to be tying the knot with Damon the next day, and decides to call off the ceremony when the groom learns of Zack’s admission and flies into a rage on seeing the pair talking through their issues together.

Later, Holly calms down and forgives her other half and announces the big day is back on. But more disasters threaten to scupper the couple’s happy ending when Damon can’t find the rings, last seen on the night of the very raucous stag party…

As the groom and best man Brody Hudson frantically search for the rings, Zack turns up to apologise again to Holly just hours before the vows – but will Ms Cunningham have second thoughts and decide the Loveday lad is the one she really wants to be with? Is losing the rings an omen the pair are cursed, having already split up and got back together numerous times?

And with Holly set to bow out of the show soon, following actress Amanda Clapham’s decision to quit after five years, surely it can’t be long before she learns her intended’s biggest secret – he slept with her mum Cindy behind her back…

