EastEnders to reference England’s World Cup defeat tonight

But will it be Mick Carter sharing his disappointment?

EastEnders has filmed a last-minute scene referencing England’s World Cup defeat that will be shown during tonight’s episode.

England’s dream of reaching the World Cup final were dashed in extra time on Wednesday when they were beaten 2-1 in the semi finals by Croatia. Now, the disappointment felt by supporters will be reflected in this evening’s Walford drama.

Show bosses are remaining tight lipped on which characters will be featured in the scene, but a show spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “We felt that it was only fitting that the reaction to such a memorable sporting event should be featured on EastEnders.”

Topical mentions of the World Cup have already featured recently, first when Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) discussed England’s win against Colombia with Halfway (Tony Clay) and then earlier this week when the Queen Vic landlord promised mum Shirley (Linda Henry) that football was “coming home”.

So our guess is that Mick has to again be involved in some shape or form now that we’ve had to endure another oh-so-near…

