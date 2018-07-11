Why aren’t Coronation Street and Emmerdale on tonight?

You may have already worked this out, but don’t forget Coronation Street and Emmerdale will not be showing any episodes tonight, Wednesday 11 July, due to the small matter of ITV broadcasting England’s live World Cup semi-final match against Croatia from 7pm.

Advertisement

Soap fans have got used to football coverage messing with the schedules and moving their favourite shows around since the quadrennial soccer tournament kicked off last month, but with England in the semis for the first time in 28 years few people could’ve predicted the disruption would still be continuing this far in.

To keep the usual six episode pattern of both shows on track, ITV aired an hour-long edition of each yesterday, Tuesday 10 July, so this evening’s absence won’t affect the rest of the week, which returns to normal and stays that way as no more World Cup coverage will get in the way of the soaps. Not until 2022, anyway.

Thursday 12 July sees us back in Emmerdale for the usual double bill at 7pm and 8pm, in which Moira Dingle tries to make amends with transgender son Matty Barton who is in hospital after being assaulted – but after their awkward reunion a few weeks ago, can they forge a relationship as Moira struggles to accept her daughter Hannah’s new life?

Coronation Street airs as normal on Friday 13 July with episodes at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, continuing the heartbreaking sepsis storyline as Kevin Webster struggles to comfort son Jack following the news the blood poisoning condition has led to him having his foot amputated. Elsewhere, Peter Barlow grows closer to ex-wife Carla Connor as she tries to lure him into a business deal – but could this reignite their romance?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street and Emmerdale pages for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.