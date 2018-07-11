EastEnders: Hayley reveals her pregnancy secret – but who to?

Someone in Walford finds out about her and Alfie's baby next week

EastEnders’ Hayley Slater reveals she’s pregnant next week after months of hiding her baby bump, but does this mean Kat Moon will discover her cousin is expecting her estranged husband Alfie’s child?

Not quite yet, as Hayley’s confession doesn’t involve the rest of her loudmouthed family – yet… On Monday 16 July, hard nut Hayles is busted when she ropes Keanu Taylor into helping her break into Charlie’s old black cab and the Slaters are stunned to learn their roguish relative has been running a sneaky taxi service on the side to make some money.

Kat tries to put a stop to her deceased dad’s old Hackney carriage being used illegally, but Big Mo Harris urges Hayley to carry on undercover, as long as she gets a cut of the profits, of course.

On Tuesday 17 July, Hayley picks up a punter and they end up chatting about their respective family problems, and Ms Slater lets slip to the stranger she’s pregnant. Feeling better about getting it off her chest, Hayley lets her fare off any charge for lending a kindly ear – but she doesn’t see him taking a picture of the cab’s license plate…

In the next episode, on Thursday 19 July, the punter shows up chez Slater and reveals he’s a copper – is Hayley in trouble for driving the car without a license and no proper permit to pick people up? As the pair talk, Jean, Mo and Kat listen in and are intrigued when the police officer implies Hayley has ‘someone else to think about’.

Will they cotton on she’s pregnant? And once that particular can of worms is opened, will Hayley be forced to admit she slept with Alfie while his and Kat’s marriage was hitting the skids in Spain?

