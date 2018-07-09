Hollyoaks: Goldie kidnapped by Carl Costello as Mercedes mystery deepens

Hollyoaks’ Goldie McQueen has been kidnapped by Mercedes’ vengeful ex Carl Costello as the mystery surrounding the safety of Mercy’s young Bobby’s deepens – putting the whole McQueen clan in danger.

Advertisement

In the E4 episode shown tonight, Tuesday 9 July, Cleo McQueen desperately tried to keep her cousin’s kid hidden after Mercedes made a flying visit to the village last Friday and left her seven-year-old son with her cuz to keep him safe.

As Myra and the gang watched Bobby’s grandfather Carl stage an impassioned TV appeal in an attempt to find his missing relative – who he has been bringing up in the absence of his biological dad, Carl’s dead son Riley – Bobby’s presence at the McQueens’ was revealed and Cleo was forced to confess Mercy’s request.

Carl then turned up convinced the kid was being harboured by the bolshy brood and demanded to be let in, but when he refused to take no for an answer Goldie’s muscly brother Sylver stepped him and scared him off.

However, Carl later returned to the house while Goldie was sunbathing in the front garden – the next thing we know, she’s disappeared leaving just her pink sunglasses behind…

What has Carl done with Goldie? Is he planning to hold her to ransom until Bobby is returned to him? Can heroic Sylver, just released from prison for killing his stepdad and now officially moved in to the McQueen house, come to his sister’s rescue? What really went on in the States when Mercedes went to fight for custody of Bobby from the Costellos – why is he not safe with Carl? The saga continues all this week on Hollyoaks…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoakspage for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.