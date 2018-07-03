Emmerdale: Matty attacked – can he make amends with Moira?

Can she accept her transgender son before it's too late?

Emmerdale’s Moira Dingle rushes to her son Matty Barton’s side next week when she receives a call informing her he’s been hospitalised following a brutal attack.

Matty and his mum were recently reunited when he returned to the village revealing he was transgender, and had not been living as Hannah for some years. Stunned Moira felt betrayed for being kept in the dark and struggled to accept her daughter was now her son, leading to Matty leaving after just a few days with their relationship seemingly beyond repair.

In next week’s episodes, Moira dashes to the hospital on receiving the news but it’s clear her concern is too little, too late for Matty and he makes it clear he doesn’t need her.

Moira asks if Matty’s beating occurred because of being transgender, but he reacts defensively at the suggestion and it’s obvious he doesn’t want to discuss what really happened.

Eventually Mrs Dingle feels as if she’s breaking through the armour and making progress in bonding with her son, as husband Cain encourages the pair to sort out their differences.

However, she’s deflated later in the week when she returns to hospital and is told by staff Matty has already discharged himself without letting his family know.

Has Moira wasted her last chance to make amends with her son? Who attacked Matty? And could he have left hospital in a bid to escape his tormentors?

