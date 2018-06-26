Coronation Street sepsis shock – Sophie sues Rana as Jack fights for his life

Coronation Street’s Webster family are at the centre of a heartbreaking storyline next week when Kevin’s young son Jack develops sepsis, the blood poisoning condition that leaves him fighting for his life.

On Monday 2 July the seven-year-old collapses and is rushed to the medical centre, having grazed his knee the week before. Big sister Sophie is wracked with guilt having sent her sibling to school earlier that day despite him complaining of feeling ill.

As the week progresses Jack ends up in hospital as a viral infection turns into a diagnosis of sepsis, with dad Kevin keeping vigil at his son’s bedside while Sophie blames herself for not spotting the signs.

With rumours this ultimately could lead to the youngster having his leg amputated, Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie, tells RadioTimes.com about the worrying time ahead for the Websters, and how her character targets another street resident for failing to spot Jack’s condition…

When do the family realise Jack is ill?

At first he’s sent to the medical centre and the doctor puts it down to a virus and he’s sent home to get some rest. Faye and Seb are looking after Jack when they find him groaning and drowsy, as they carry him out of the house Ali sees them and tells them to get him to hospital.

How worried is Sophie at this point?

She is worried because Jack’s in her care that day, but when the doctor confirms it’s a viral infection and she can take him home she feels relieved. Jack has been checked out at the hospital so in her eyes she’s done everything she can.

What does Ali say about Jack’s condition potentially being something more?

Ali calls to check on Jack and notices some discolouration on his fingers and toes, which means this could be more serious. They call an ambulance and Sophie’s in shock, it all happens so quickly.

When sepsis is mentioned how does Sophie react?

It’s not until they get to the hospital that Ali mentions sepsis, Sophie doesn’t really know what it is or what it means but she can see things are moving quickly and she’s terrified. Sophie and Kevin are told the next 24 hours will be crucial…

Does Sophie feel guilty she ignored Jack at first saying?

She blames herself for failing to realise the seriousness of the illness. She feels a mixture of guilt, shock and fear. It escalates so quickly and she’s lost with all the medical jargon, they just have to hope that’s Jack’s in the right hands and responds to the treatment.

How does his condition progress?

Jack’s sedated in intensive care and once sepsis is confirmed it becomes clear his life is in the balance. Sophie is praying he pulls through so when they hear he isn’t responding to the antibiotics as well as they’d hoped, they’re devastated.

What’s Kevin’s reaction?

He is trying to be strong, he won’t leave Jack’s bedside. Sophie can’t shake the feeling that Kevin somehow blames her for what’s happened.

Does Sophie think the medical centre are also to blame for not spotting this?

Rana ends up in the firing line – she asks how Jack is and Sophie just flies at her, all her emotions come pouring put and when Rana tries to defend the medical centre Sophie slaps her. Her head is all over the place, she is feeling guilt, fear, anger and blame all rolled into one. The clash with Rana then pushes Sophie to seek legal advice from Adam about suing the medical centre.

Do you think this storyline will raise awareness about sepsis?

Yes. Corrie gives us the platform to tackle everyday struggles people face, and I didn’t know anything about sepsis prior to this. If you haven’t had any experience of the illness, it’s very confusing to know exactly what it is and how to spot it. This is an important story to play.

