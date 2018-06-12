Emmerdale: Dan accuses Daz of abducting Amelia – Mark Jordon and Liam Fox tease dark twist

Emmerdale’s Dan Spencer suspects his brother Daz is behind the disappearance of daughter Amelia next week, leading to a violent showdown between the siblings. Has Dan got the wrong end of the stick, or could his child’s biological father really be to blame?

The bombshell that young Amelia was the result of a one-night stand between her late mum Ali and Daz, the man she believed to be her uncle, destroyed the Spencers. Amelia vanished just hours after learning the truth and has been missing for weeks, but Dan and partner Kerry Wyatt think Daz may have had something to do with it.

Next week’s episodes see Dan and Kerry’s suspicions raised further when police take dodgy Daz in for further questioning over the case, which has so far thrown up no firm leads. The cops unearth evidence that appears to link Daz to the disappearance, and when he returns to the village he’s confronted by his brother leading him to storm off.

“Kerry is trying to stay positive but there are suspicions around Daz,” explains Liam Fox, who plays Dan. “He becomes convinced Daz has some involvement in all this. He doesn’t know what, he just knows him so well from their past and can tell when something isn’t quite right. Whether he is correct or not we don’t know.”

Dan is furious the police aren’t charging Daz and he goes after him, threatening to attack him with a gas pipe as a fight ensues. “As much as he suspects him the last thing he wants is for this to be true,” continues Fox. “Dan has lost all his family and doesn’t want to lose his brother again.”

But with evidence now backing up the suspicions, it’s not looking good for Daz. However, there is certainly more to the emotional storyline yet to be revealed, as Fox hints at a very sinister reason behind what happened to Amelia is at the heart of the plot. “It gets very dark,” is all he’ll say for now…

For Mark Jordon, aka Daz, next week’s development is all the more tragic as the squabbling Spencer brothers had almost reached an understanding in their fractured relationship. “We got to the point where they had sorted out their past and looked to the future – they were in a really good place. So it’s difficult with all that’s going on now, just when we achieved the ambition of the brothers being united, it looks like we’re snakes and ladders again. It’s upsetting.”

Will the audience get answers on Amelia’s whereabouts next week? Is Daz really involved?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.