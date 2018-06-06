Emmerdale: Charity rejected by son Ryan after shock revelation

The truth about his mum's past drives him away - but not forever…

Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle confessed to long-lost son Ryan Stocks he was conceived when she was a teenage prostitute forced to sleep with scores of sleazy men as part of an underage sex ring ran by corrupt copper Mark Bails – pushing Ryan to reject a relationship with his biological mum.

Advertisement

In powerful scenes aired on Wednesday 6 June, Charity thanked the child she thought had died at birth after he agreed to give a DNA sample to determined whether Bails was his father, to build a case against the perverted policeman.

But as she told him the truth about Bails and her ordeal as a teenage sex worker, a stunned Ryan struggled to process what he was hearing and became distressed.

While he was upset and sorry for what Charity had been through, Ryan begged adopted mother Irene to take him home and made it clear he didn’t want to see Ms Dingle again as what she’d told him about his parentage was too painful to comprehend. Has Charity lost the chance to have a relationship with Ryan?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards on Saturday 2 June, Emma Atkins and Michelle Hardwick (Charity’s partner Vanessa Woodfield) teased Ryan’s future on the show, with the character confirmed as becoming a permanent fixture in the cast.

But with Ryan sticking around and getting to know the rest of the Dingle dynasty, does that necessarily mean he can make amends with Charity? Or is there no hope for mother and son to bond after finally finding one another after all these years?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.