Hollyoaks: Jennifer Metcalfe teases Mercedes reunion with ex-husband Russ

Hollyoaks’ Mercedes McQueen is back with a bang this summer and could reunite with an old flame.

Advertisement

Speaking on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards on Saturday 2 June, held at London’s Hackney Empire, Jennifer Metcalfe told RadioTimes.com she had shot her first scenes on the soap the day before after a year of maternity leave following the birth of her son Daye with Geordie Shore star Greg Lake.

“My first scene was Friday afternoon, with a new character, but Mercedes’ return on screen will be filmed on location in Palma, Majorca in a few weeks’ time. There’s an old love interest back on the scene!”

Referring to the recent announcement Stuart Manning is returning this summer to the cast as Russ Owen, Metcalfe admitted she was surprised by news of the comeback of Mercy’s first (of three) husbands.

“Russ had kind of been forgotten about so I was surprised by excited as well. I’ve always got on well with Stu, and he was her first big love interest so to go back to where Mercedes started is really exciting.

“Mercedes left Hollyoaks to get her son Bobby back, so we’re going to see her explore being a mum a little bit more which is going to be amazing and great fun.”

Metcalfe is chomping at the bit to get back into Mercy’s stilettos, admitting she was ready to work again after maternity leave. “I’ve had the most amazing year off with my little boy and Greg up in Newcastle, but now it’s time for a little bit of adult conversation. I’ve kind of had enough of Iggle Piggle and Sunny Bunnies for now!”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.