EastEnders: heartbreak for Donna and Robbie as Lisa Hammond leaves

EastEnders’ Donna Yates is leaving Albert Square soon following Lisa Hammond’s decision to quit the role after four years, and there could be emotional scenes in store as the actress teased details of her exit.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards, held on Saturday 2 June at London’s Hackney Empire, Hammond was cagey when asked what Donna’s departure meant for her romance with lovable loser Robbie Jackson.

“Is she going to break Robbie’s heart by leaving? Maybe he’ll break her heart! I can’t say too much about the exit, but it’s going to be great and I really love it. There is stuff with Robbie, along with his sister Sonia, as part of it.

“I actually finished filming three weeks ago so I’m using the Soap Awards as a chance to reconnect with all my friends. I’m basically reframing this event as my leaving do!”

Hammond’s exit comes shortly after her on-screen brother Vincent Hubbard’s mysterious disappearance that facilitated co-star Richard Blackwood’s leaving storyline.

EastEnders scooped three prizes on the night, Best Newcomer for Lorraine Stanley aka mouthy Karen Taylor, Outstanding Achievement for Rudolph Walker OBE for his many years of service as Patrick Trueman, and a shared nod with Doctors for Scene of the Year for the Branning sisters’ rooftop fall from the Queen Vic on Christmas Day.

