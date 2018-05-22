Hollyoaks: James framed for murder as Sami and Kyle put their plan into action?

Sami Maalik’s murky plot to frame James Nightingale for murder escalates in next week’s Hollyoaks when he tells accomplice Kyle Kelly the time has come to fake his death and make it look like he’s been bumped off.

Desperate for revenge on naughty Nightingale who he blames for the death of his father by setting him up for fraud and driving him to suicide when he was falsely imprisoned, slippery Sami is paying Kyle to pose as the perfect boyfriend and make James fall for him – then go into hiding with a load of cash fooling everyone into thinking he’s a goner while Mr Maalik constructs a convincing murder scene and gets his nemesis banged up.

The plan has been complicated by Kyle starting to have genuine feelings for James, but Sami insists the time has come to put the plan into action and the pair of them sneak into the flat to set up their prey.

However, as Sami gives his strict instructions as to how to pull this horrifying scam off properly, Kyle is wary… James is no fool and could rumble the plot, but with his defences down after his recent encounter with comatose dad Mac bringing up his painful childhood abuse, is he about to have his life ruined? And will we ever discover what really happened between the Maaliks and the Nightingales all those years ago?

