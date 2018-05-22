Hollyoaks: Goldie’s killer brother Sylver McQueen arrives this summer

Hollyoaks welcomes a new member of the McQueen family later this year when Goldie’s half-brother Sylvester comes to the village after being released from prison for killing his abusive stepfather.

Sylvester, known as ‘Sylver’, grew up with his strict mum Breda, half-sister Goldie and violent stepdad Vinnie, but the abuse he suffered in childhood and getting in with the wrong crowd led to him being jailed for murdering his evil parent.

Determined to make a fresh start after serving time, Sylver turns to Goldie to put him up but the siblings are soon bickering in classic McQueen style. Can he be forgiven for his crime and be granted a second chance? What really happened in Sylver and Goldie’s traumatic past? Is he reformed or a threat to the locals?

And, more importantly, which village vixen will catch the eye of the muscly new McQueen man?

David Tag makes his Hollyoaks debut as Sylver this summer.

