Emmerdale: Thomas Atkinson teases Lachlan’s future after Gerry’s murder: “Everyone gets their comeuppance”

Lachlan White claimed another victim in tonight’s Emmerdale when he murdered best friend Gerry Roberts to stop him revealing he was to blame for the deaths of Chrissie and Lawrence White.

A voice mail sent from inside the car that crashed and killed the characters and proves Lucky caused the carnage was retrieved by shocked Gerry recently, and yesterday he confronted his friend over the discovery but eventually promised to say nothing.

However, Lachlan was taking no chances and tonight arranged to meet his mate at the deserted B&B, where repairs are being carried out on the unstable ceiling. Asking him to help him move some heavy barrels around, Lachlan waited until Gerry was directly beneath the ceiling then kicked away the temporary joist holding it up, burying the bloke as it caved in on top of him.

Realising Lachlan had done this deliberately, Gerry pleaded his friend to help and reiterated he wouldn’t tell anyone the truth about the crash, but he ended up finishing the job and bashing a rock on his head to guarantee his permanent silence – Thomas Atkinson, aka Lachlan, reveals what’s going through his callous character’s head at the moment of murder…

“There’s a point where Gerry tries to talk him round and Lachlan is conflicted, but if he’d saved him at that point he’s already collapsed a B&B on him and there’s no way Gerry wouldn’t tell anybody. Lachlan realises that, despite Gerry saying all these things about how they’ll laugh about it in the future, he’s lying just to stop him.

“Gerry was his best friend and deep down he didn’t want to do this,” claims Atkinson. “Same with Chrissie and Lawrence, it was a spur of the moment thing because they treated him so badly.”

Will killing someone in cold blood change the character? “I think so, he’s lost pretty much everything. Gerry was actually like a brother and now he doesn’t have any family. All he has is Belle – the entire reason he’s killed all those people is protect their relationship.

As to whether tonight’s murder means the clock is ticking on Lachlan’s time in the village, Atkinson reminds us of the soap gods and their often delicately delayed punishment… “I don’t think it puts a ‘best before’ date on the character. He’s already killed two people five months ago so it’s just adding one more to the list!

“Everybody knows that characters who kill do eventually have their comeuppance, but there are still people in the village who committed murder years ago, so we’ll see. I enjoy playing the character, though, it’s fun because he’s a complete psychopath but tries to justify his actions and doesn’t see it that way at all.”

As Doug Potts and Diane Sugden discovered Gerry’s body in the B&B at the end of tonight’s dramatic double bill, will the death be treated as accidental or suspicious? How long can Lachlan get away with doing in his pal? And who will his next victim be?

