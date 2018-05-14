Hollyoaks: Nico is Sienna’s stalker! 8 more victims of the serial killer teen

Hollyoaks has delivered one of the biggest shocks of the year with the reveal that Sienna Blake’s stalker is her daughter Nico, presumed dead since Halloween 2016.

Tonight’s E4 episode saw Sienna kidnap ex-lover Darren Osborne and tie him to a radiator, convinced he was the one behind the recent intimidation campaign which included creepy gifts, break-ins at her flat and a sinister countdown clock sent on an anonymous email that finally reached zero.

Realising she’d got the wrong guy, Sienna let Darren go but then there was a knock at the door as time on the clock ominously ran out. Finding a toy monkey left at the door, the harassed mum ran out to find who had put it there but to no avail – then when she returned to the flat a hooded figure was clutching her baby son Sebastian. Turning around, they were revealed to be Nico Blake, Sienna’s serial killer teenage daughter who was thought to have perished in a fairground maze fire 18 months ago.

Nico’s surprise return is sure to complicate her and Sienna’s twisted mother/daughter dynamic even further (Nico has tried to kill her mum several times already, even poisoning her soup once), but in case you’d forgotten just how dangerous she was here’s a recap of some of the toxic teen’s other unlucky victims…

Theresa McQueen

In desperate need of a transplant after a potentially fatal bout of kidney failure, ditzy McQueen Theresa tested as a match but impatient Nico couldn’t wait to get her hands on her healthy organ and tried to kill her to speed up the process, first by drowning then by poisoned wine.

Will Savage

Nico’s homicidal uncle Will was not a nice man, but when he kidnapped his nasty niece in an attempt to hurt his brother, and her dad (who also her uncle, seeing as parents are twins, just FYI), Dodger, Nico was having none of it and pushed him off a roof as he threatened to kill her. Dodger took the blame for his daughter and Gloved Hand Killer Lindsey Roscoe later finished the job Nico started on Will, murdering him in hospital.

Carly Bradley

Paranoid her boyfriend Ben was cheating, Sienna tracked down the girl she thought was his secret lover not realising it was his drug-addicted daughter hiding out it witness protection. Unstable Carly attacked Sienna thinking she’d been tracked down and Nico rescued her mum by bashing the assailant over the head with a paperweight, killing her. Sienna only learnt Carly’s true identity after she died and covered up her kid’s crime.

Patrick Blake

Nico’s gruesome granddad Patrick was dying of motor neurone disease but spitefully plotted to frame wife Maxine for his murder by filming fake video diaries he hoped would be found after his death, in which he falsely claimed she was trying to kill him for his cash. But that was scuppered by Nico, now with a taste for murder, who killed him herself when he threatened to expose the truth about Carly’s death.

Trevor Royle

Sienna was engaged to reliable cop Ben (despite the Carly debacle) but found herself drawn into an unlikely liaison with gangster Trev, himself about to walk down the aisle with childhood sweetheart Grace Black. Nico heavily disapproved of her mum’s choice of lover, and in a rather drastic attempt to keep them apart so Sienna stayed with Ben, the evil emo stabbed Trevor to death outside the church minutes before he was due to marry Grace.

Jade Albright

The tragic teen was bravely battling cancer but that didn’t stop nasty Nico bullying her schoolmate, giving lovely Jade some perfume she’d poisoned as a gift just as a sick joke. The rotter.

Peri Lomax

BFF Pez became an object of obsession for Nico who didn’t want anyone else getting between the pals, and drugged her and locked them both in an underground bunker in the woods so they could never be apart. Sounds like the worst teenage girls’ slumber party ever.

Tom Cunningham

In another freaky fragrance incident, Nico gave Tom some poisoned aftershave to get him out of the way as he was a threat to her and Peri’s friendship due to their bond over having baby Steph. When the doctored cologne didn’t work, Nico pulled the old Carly Bradley trick and whacked Tom over the head with a heavy object, this time a crystal ball at the Halloween funfair shortly before she supposedly burnt in the maze blaze.

