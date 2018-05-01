British Soap Awards 2018 shortlist REVEALED

Find out who's made the cut

The British Soap Awards is to be broadcast live for the first time in its 20-year history. The prize-giving ceremony will be held in June at London’s Hackney Empire with Phillip Schofield once again taking on hosting duties.

To mark the 20th anniversary, there will be a one-off vote for soaps’ greatest moment in the last two decades with viewers getting to pick between such melodramatic highlights as Kat confronting daughter Zoe on EastEnders and Richard Hillman driving Coronation Street’s Platt family into the local canal.

Elsewhere, we see such plotlines as Emma Barton’s death on Emmerdale and Scott’s suicide torment on Hollyoaks getting highlighted, but it’s Coronation Street that tops the 2018 shortlist with 16 nominations.

Here’s the full 2018 shortlist:

BEST ACTOR (Last year’s winner was John Middleton – Emmerdale)

Coronation Street Jack P Shepherd (David Platt)

Coronation Street Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan)

Emmerdale Ryan Hawley (Robert Sugden)

Hollyoaks Theo Graham (Hunter McQueen)

Emmerdale Michael Parr (Ross Barton)

BEST ACTRESS (Last year’s winner was Charlotte Bellamy – Emmerdale)

Coronation Street Catherine Tyldesley (Eva Price)

Coronation Street Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt)

EastEnders Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler)

Emmerdale Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle)

Hollyoaks Anna Passey (Sienna Blake)

GREATEST MOMENT (One off category for the 20th British Soap Awards)

Coronation Street Richard Hillman Drives His Family Into Canal (2003)

Doctors Vivien’s Rape (2008)

EastEnders ‘You Ain’t My Mother’ (2001)

Emmerdale Hotten By-Pass Crash (2016)

Hollyoaks Jade Says Goodbye To Alfie (2016)

Panel Voted Categories

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR (Last year’s winner was Lucy Jo-Hudson – Doctors)

Coronation Street Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan)

Doctors Ryan Prescott (Liam Slade)

EastEnders Jake Wood (Max Branning)

Emmerdale Gillian Kearney (Emma Barton)

Hollyoaks David Easter (Mac Nightingale)

BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE (Last year’s winner was Dolly Rose Campbell – Coronation Street)

Coronation Street Louiza Patikas (Moira Pollock)

Doctors Ian Midlane (Dr Al Haskey)

EastEnders Nitin Ganatra (Masood Ahmed)

Emmerdale Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle)

Hollyoaks Nicole Barber Lane (Myra McQueen)

BEST NEWCOMER (Last year’s winner was Rob Mallard – Coronation Street)

Coronation Street Nicola Thorp (Nicola Rubinstein)

Doctors Reis Bruce (Austin Lonsdale)

EastEnders Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor)

Emmerdale Andrew Scarborough (Graham Foster)

Hollyoaks Lauren McQueen (Lily Hutchinson)

BEST STORYLINE (Last year’s winner was Ashley’s Dementia – Emmerdale)

Coronation Street Phelan’s Reign Of Terror

Doctors Consequences

EastEnders Karma For Max

Emmerdale Who Killed Emma?

Hollyoaks Lily’s Self Harm

BEST SINGLE EPISODE (Last year’s winner was Ashley’s Point Of View – Emmerdale)

Coronation Street Eva and Aidan’s Wedding Debacle

Doctors Stop All The Clocks

EastEnders Max’s Last Stand

Emmerdale Cain and Faith Flashback Episode

Hollyoaks Three Mothers, Three Daughters

BEST MALE DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE (Last year’s winner was John Middleton – Emmerdale)

Coronation Street Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan)

Doctors Chris Walker (Rob Hollins)

EastEnders Jake Wood (Max Branning)

Emmerdale Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle)

Hollyoaks Ross Adams (Scott Drinkwell)

BEST FEMALE DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE (Last year’s winner was Kym Marsh – Coronation Street)

Coronation Street Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt)

Doctors Laura Rollins (Ayesha Lee)

EastEnders Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler)

Emmerdale Natalie J Robb (Moira Dingle)

Hollyoaks Nadine Mulkerrin (Cleo McQueen)

BEST ON-SCREEN PARTNERSHIP (Last year’s winners were Richard Linnell and Kassius Nelson – Hollyoaks)

Coronation Street Bhavna Limbachia & Faye Brookes (Rana Nazir & Kate Connor)

Doctors Matthew Chambers & Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Dr Daniel Granger & Dr Zara Carmichael)

EastEnders Jake Wood & Lacey Turner (Max Branning & Stacey Fowler)

Emmerdale Ned Porteous & Andrew Scarborough (Joe Tate & Graham Foster)

Hollyoaks Malique Thompson-Dwyer & Theo Graham (Prince McQueen & Hunter McQueen)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR (Last year’s winner was Elle Mulvaney – Coronation Street)

Coronation Street Matilda Freeman (Summer Spellman)

EastEnders Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher)

Emmerdale Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty)

Hollyoaks Ela May Demircan (Leah Barnes)

SCENE OF THE YEAR (Last year’s winner was Jade Says Goodbye To Alfie – Hollyoaks)

Coronation Street The Grooming Of Bethany

Doctors Bollywood Proposal

EastEnders Lauren and Abi’s Rooftop Fall

Emmerdale Emma Meets Her Fate

Hollyoaks Scott’s Suicide Note

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD & THE TONY WARREN AWARD WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON THE NIGHT.