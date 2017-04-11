Coronation Street: Shona reveals her big secret

Ever since Coronation Street cafe worker Shona was shown to have a baby photograph in her bag, fans have been wondering what the newcomer’s secret could be.

Does she have a child in Weatherfield? Or is there a more tragic explanation for the snap? Well, all looks set to be revealed during a showdown with Gail set to be shown on Monday 17 April.

The confrontation comes about after Shona overhears Gail and Anna discussing David’s guilt towards Anna and their worry that his one-time plan to blow up Clayton’s prison van will be exposed.

A stunned Shona then reveals that she’s heard their every word – all of which leads to Gail begging her not to repeat the information, insisting that David never meant to hurt Anna.

With Gail left hanging as to whether or not Shona will go to the police, it isn’t long before the Platt matriarch is seeking reassurances that her admission will go no further. But what she isn’t counting on is Shona stunning her with a secret of her own.

Just what does Shona have to say? And how will Gail react to the bombshell news?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

