Coronation Street: Michelle asks to meet Leanne’s baby – but will Steve go too? Watch the full scene

Get a sneak peek of tonight's emotional drama

There’s more drama ahead for an emotionally bruised Michelle in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street when she summons up the courage to see Leanne’s new baby.

Michelle – who recently lost her own baby son in late pregnancy – will leave Steve horrified in tonight’s episode when she suggests that they pay Leanne a visit.

Making out that he’s too upset as it stirs up memories of Ruairi, Steve waits outside Victoria Court while Michelle heads up to meet the baby. But will she be able to handle her emotions?

You can watch a sneak peek of the scene from tonight’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street.

