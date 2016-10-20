James Corden and Tom Cruise act out the star’s career
You can't handle this
Sometimes we struggle to believe that Tom Cruise exists. He looks like Siri built a movie star and, even setting aside his personal life, his career strains credibility. Surely no-one else on Earth could pull off the string of hits he’s had?
Exist James Corden, obviously.
Yes it’s the same gag Corden originally played with Tom Hanks, but it’s a good gag and Cruise throws himself into it like the literal shining star he is. However, as he goes through his unmatched filmography, we can’t help but feel a little sad. Despite the joy he’s given millions, Tom Cruise will never get a chance to enjoy Tom Cruise the way we do.