James Corden and Tom Cruise act out the star’s career

Sometimes we struggle to believe that Tom Cruise exists. He looks like Siri built a movie star and, even setting aside his personal life, his career strains credibility. Surely no-one else on Earth could pull off the string of hits he’s had?

Advertisement

Exist James Corden, obviously.

Advertisement

Yes it’s the same gag Corden originally played with Tom Hanks, but it’s a good gag and Cruise throws himself into it like the literal shining star he is. However, as he goes through his unmatched filmography, we can’t help but feel a little sad. Despite the joy he’s given millions, Tom Cruise will never get a chance to enjoy Tom Cruise the way we do.