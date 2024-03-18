Other famous faces featured in the cast included Gaynor Faye and Richard Ridings, but what have they all starred in since the show ended?

Read on for everything you need to know about where the cast of Fat Friends are now.

Alison Steadman plays Betty Simpson

Alison Steadman. ITV, Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Alison Steadman played Betty in Fat Friends, and since then she has gone on to star in a host of series and films, perhaps most notably Gavin & Stacey, in which she played Pam Shipman.

More like this

Other projects she has been a part of have included The Worst Week of My Life, Boomers, Inside No 9, Orphan Black, Dad's Army, Hold the Sunset, Life, The King's Man and Here We Go.

Gaynor Faye plays Lauren Harris

Gaynor Faye. ITV, Channel 5

Since playing Lauren Harris in Fat Friends, Gaynor Faye has had roles in series including The Chase, Dani's House, Emmerdale, The Syndicate and The Inheritance.

She also won the first ever season of Dancing on Ice in 2006, and has appeared on multiple episodes of Loose Women over the years.

Ruth Jones plays Kelly Chadwick

Ruth Jones. ITV, Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Hearst

Since playing Kelly Chadwick in Fat Friends, Ruth Jones has gone on to co-create and star in Gavin & Stacey, alongside her co-star James Corden, as well as Stella, which ended with its sixth and final season in 2017.

She has also had roles in Little Britain, Nighty Night, I'm With Stupid, Saxondale, Torchwood, Little Dorrit and more.

Jonathan Ryland plays Kevin Chadwick

Jonathan Ryland. ITV, BBC

Jonathan Ryland played Kevin Chadwick in Fat Friends, and since then he has had small roles in films and series including The Dark Knight, The IT Crowd, Gavin & Stacey, The Syndicate, Good Luck Charlie, Father Brown and Gloves Off.

James Corden plays Jamie Rymer

James Corden. ITV, Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM

James Corden's career has taken off dramatically since Fat Friends, with the actor going on to co-create and star in Gavin & Stacey alongside Ruth Jones. He then went on star in series including Doctor Who, The Wrong Mans and Mammals, and films including One Chance, Begin Again, Into the Woods, Peter Rabbit, Cats and The Prom.

He has also turned to presenting, hosting A League of Their Own and The Late Late Show with James Corden, the latter of which he stood down from in 2023.

Janet Dibley plays Carol McGary

Janet Dibley. ITV, BBC

Since starring in Fat Friends, Janet Dibley's most famous role has been in the soap Doctors, in which she played Elaine Cassidy.

She has also appeared in Waking the Dead, Broadchurch, EastEnders, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, Coronation Street and Unforgotten.

Richard Ridings plays Alan Ashburn

Richard Ridings. ITV, Ben Blackhall/Potboiler Productions

Since playing Alan Ashburn in Fat Friends, Richard Ridings has had roles in series including Peppa Pig, in which he voices Daddy Pig, Coronation Street, Roman Mysteries, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, Q Pootle 5, Jericho, Dickensian, Funny Woman, Endeavour and The Diplomat.

He has also appeared in films such as The Brothers Grimm and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Kathryn Hunt plays Val Lorrimer

Kathryn Hunt. ITV, Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Since playing Val Lorrimer in Fat Friends, Kathryn Hunt has appeared in Waterloo Road, Holby City, Scott & Bailey, Doctors and Still Open All Hours, while she is best known for playing Angela in Coronation Street.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lisa Riley plays Rebecca Patterson

Lisa Riley. ITV, Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lisa Riley played Rebecca Patterson in Fat Friends, and since then she has become best known for playing Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale.

She has also made appearances in Doctors, Waterloo Road and Three Girls.

Lynda Baron plays Norma Patterson

Lynda Baron. ITV, Simon Burchell/Getty Images

After playing Norma in Fat Friends, Lynda Baron went on to have roles in series including Doctor Who, Doctors, Still Open All Hours, EastEnders and Father Brown.

She sadly died in 2022 at the age of 82, with her last role being in the film Dream Horse.

Fat Friends is streaming now on ITVX and Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.