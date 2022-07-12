Gavin & Stacey's Alison Steadman 'doubts' sitcom will return again

The show had initially been off air between 2010 and 2019, thought to be gone for good – however, with the story now re-opened and left with so many questions, it feels as though at least one more episode must be on the way.

Ever since the 2019 Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special left things on a shocking cliffhanger, fans have been desperate to know when the sitcom will return.

However, in an interview with this week's Radio Times magazine, Pam star Alison Steadman has now seemingly poured cold water on the idea of another reunion, saying that she 'doubts' the beloved characters will be back on our screens once more.

When asked whether a return was on the cards for the comedy series, Steadman said: "I wouldn’t know. Honestly, it’s the truth. I doubt it’ll go again but that’s what I said in the nine-year gap and I was wrong.”

Nessa proposes to Smithy in Gavin and Stacey BBC

While Steadman's statement seems uncertain on the show's future, and certainly won't put a stop to the speculation, it comes after a raft of less than positive news when it comes to more Gavin & Stacey.

The show's co-creator and Smithy star James Corden recently said that he and co-creator, and Nessa star, Ruth Jones "haven’t even mentioned" the show in their recent chats. While he then said that Jones will "know when it’s right" for the series to return, he revised his wording to say: "If – IF – that ever happens, but I do think it’s a big 'if', I don’t think it’s a 'when'."

Meanwhile, Jones herself said soon after the special aired that "it was difficult to get together to write it and to find time when everybody was available for the filming period, so there are a lot of hurdles to overcome".

She added: "And also, there's something nice about leaving it hanging in the air and wondering 'did they ever get married, or didn't they?' So, we'll see."

Steadman was speaking in this week's Radio Times about her new Radio 4 show Mucking In, which starts Friday 22nd July.

