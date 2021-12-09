Will there be a Gavin and Stacey Christmas special this year?

It’s safe to say the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special in 2019 was pretty popular.

Advertisement

Within a week of it launching on Christmas Day, the beloved sitcom instalment became the most-watched scripted TV episode from the 2010s.

Yes, over 17 million people put their turkey down and picked up the remote to catch up with Gavin, Stacey and the rest of the gang.

The unparalleled success of the special prompted many to wonder if we’d be seeing more from the Billericay and Barry gang.

But will there be another Christmas special this year? Read on for the latest updates on the beloved BBC comedy.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Will there be a Gavin and Stacey Christmas special in 2021?

Unfortunately, no, there won’t be a Gavin and Stacey Christmas special in 2021.

Perhaps even more devastating is that there are no current plans to continue the series.

RadioTimes.com would be extremely surprised if we didn’t see from the gang in the near future though, given the success of 2019’s special.

What’s more, the cast are fully up for a return, too, with Gwen star Melanie Hill telling us: “There are no plans that I know of at all. All I can say is that I’d love to play Gwen again. I think we’d all do it if there was one – I’m sure.

“I can’t speak for other people, but I’m sure we would. But no plans at all.” Joanna Page added to The Mirror that the next special could come out of the blue, given the origins of the 2019 special, saying: “None of the rest of the cast ever expected we would do another special. We didn’t have a clue. After the third series ended we were told, ‘This is it, there won’t be any more’ so it was such a complete shock. I’d expect if it was ever going to be on TV again that getting another phone call out of the blue is what would happen.”

What happened in the 2019 Gavin and Stacey Christmas special?

It would be easier to list off the things we didn’t discover (like what happened in the boat trip…).

Set 10 years after we last caught up with the Shipmans and the Wests, the gang headed to Wales for the festive season, with Gwen and Bryn hosting Christmas.

Gavin (Mathew Horne) and Stacey (Joanna Page) are still – thankfully – married with three lovely children, but the latter is worried they’ve lost the spark in their relationship.

Smithy (James Corden) has been paying regular visits to Wales to see his baby, Neil, and co-parent Nessa (Ruth Jones). While they are now fairly civil with each other, there’s underlying tension in the form of Smithy’s new girlfriend, Sonia (played by Laura Aikman).

After an hour of catch-ups, banter, and fairly awkward chats, it all culminated with Smithy and Nessa declaring their love for each other and by the end of the episode, Nessa was on one knee proposing.

Advertisement

Just as we waited for the answer, the credits rolled and we’re left wondering whether Smithy said yes.