The British Soap Awards 2016: the winners revealed!

Emmerdale picks up its first ever Best Soap prize at London's Hackney Empire

Here’s a full list of winners at tonight’s British Soap Awards, which have been handed out at London’s Hackney Empire:

Viewer Voted Categories:

BEST BRITISH SOAP

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale – WINNER

Hollyoaks

BEST ACTOR

Coronation Street: Jack P Shepherd (David Platt)

Hollyoaks: Charlie Clapham (Freddie Roscoe)

EastEnders: Danny Dyer (Mick Carter)

Emmerdale: Danny Miller (Aaron Livesy) – WINNER

Hollyoaks: Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay)

BEST ACTRESS

Coronation Street: Alison King (Carla Connor)

EastEnders: Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater) – WINNER

EastEnders: Rakhee Thakrar (Shabnam Masood)

Emmerdale: Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle)

Hollyoaks: Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes McQueen)

Panel Voted Categories:

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR

Coronation Street: Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan) – WINNER

Doctors: Adam Astill (Anthony Harker)

EastEnders: Ellen Thomas (Claudette Hubbard)

Emmerdale: Ryan Hawley (Robert Sugden)

Hollyoaks: Sophie Austin (Lindsey Roscoe)

BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Coronation Street: Patti Clare (Mary Taylor) – WINNER

Doctors: Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman)

EastEnders: Tameka Empson (Kim Fox-Hubbard)

Emmerdale: Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe)

Hollyoaks: Ross Adams (Scott Drinkwell)

BEST NEWCOMER

Coronation Street: Shayne Ward (Aidan Connor)

Doctors: Bharti Patel (Ruhma Hanif)

EastEnders: Bonnie Langford (Carmel Kazemi) – WINNER

Emmerdale: Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty)

Hollyoaks: Duayne Boachie (Zack Loveday)

BEST STORYLINE

Coronation Street: Callum’s Reign of Terror & Sarah’s Baby

Doctors: Treehouse

EastEnders: Stacey’s Postpartum Psychosis – WINNER

Emmerdale: Aaron’s Abuse

Hollyoaks: The McQueens’ Cycle of Abuse

BEST SINGLE EPISODE

Coronation Street: Live Episode

Doctors: The Heart of England – WINNER

EastEnders: Shabnam’s stillbirth

Emmerdale: Aftermath of Village Hall explosion

Hollyoaks: Patrick Blake’s right to die decision

BEST MALE DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE

Coronation Street: Jack P Shepherd (David Platt)

Doctors: Adrian Lewis Morgan (Dr Jimmi Clay)

EastEnders: Steve McFadden (Phil Mitchell)

Emmerdale: Danny Miller (Aaron Livesy) – WINNER

Hollyoaks: Jeremy Sheffield (Patrick Blake)

BEST FEMALE DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE

Coronation Street: Tina O’Brien (Sarah Platt)

Doctors: Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman)

EastEnders: Lacey Turner (Stacey Branning) – WINNER

Emmerdale: Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas)

Hollyoaks: Zoe Lucker (Reenie McQueen)

BEST ON-SCREEN PARTNERSHIP

Coronation Street: Sally Dynevor & Joe Duttine (Sally Webster & Tim Metcalfe) – WINNER

Doctors: Dido Miles & Ian Kelsey (Dr Emma Reid & Dr Howard Bellamy)

EastEnders: Danny Dyer & Kellie Bright (Mick & Linda Carter)

Emmerdale: Danny Miller & Ryan Hawley (Aaron Livesy & Robert Sugden)

Hollyoaks: Ashley Taylor Dawson & Jessica Fox (Darren & Nancy Fox)

BEST YOUNG PERFORMANCE

Coronation Street: Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow)

EastEnders: Grace (Janet Mitchell)

Emmerdale: Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor)

Hollyoaks: Ruby O’Donnell (Peri Lomax) – WINNER

SCENE OF THE YEAR

Coronation Street: Callum’s death

Doctors: Valerie leaves Barry at the altar

EastEnders: Mick and Linda finally get married

Emmerdale: Val’s death – WINNER

Hollyoaks: Nico kills Patrick

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT & THE TONY WARREN AWARD WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON THE NIGHT – STEVE MCFADDEN – EASTENDERS

THE TONY WARREN AWARD (OFF-SCREEN) PRESENTED BY CHARLIE LAWSON TO FORMER CORONATION STREET/EMMERDALE CASTING DIRECTOR JAMES BAIN