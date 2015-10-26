Ricky Gervais painting sells for more than Van Gogh

The comedian’s art was sold at auction on Sunday

Ricky Gervais is not just a comedian and writer, he’s also a successful artist. On Sunday his painting ‘Sunset Cityscape’ sold for £1,900 (including auction fees, commission and VAT) to an anonymous bidder.

To compare, Vincent van Gogh sold one painting in his lifetime: The Red Vineyard went for 400 Francs in 1890, the equivalent of around £690 today.

This means that Ricky Gervais, creator of the Office and Derek, is officially a more appreciated artist in his own lifetime than van Gogh.

Sunset Cityscape, Ricky Gervais (2012)

The Red Vineyard, Vincent van Gogh (1888)

Scottish auctioneers McTears, who sold the Gervais painting in their Scottish Contemporary Art Auction, clearly believe Gervais has talent beyond comedy.

“Ricky Gervais is a hugely talented guy and the painting shows that when it comes to the creative arts, he can turn his hand to just about anything,” said Managing Director Brian Clements.

“The fact that the painting has been created by an international celebrity clearly increased interest however, there is no doubt that the work stands as an impressive piece in its own right.”

Sunset Cityscape, a view of the Manhattan skyline in oils, was originally exhibited and sold at a silent auction for Maggie’s Cancer Caring Centres back in 2012. Gervais’s mother died of lung cancer in 2000, and the issue is known to be close to his heart.

While this subsequent auction was between private bidders, McTear’s Auctioneers have decided to donate their commission fee to the original charity.

Here is Gervais talking about painting.