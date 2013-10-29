Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams lands first movie role in The Falling

The actress who plays Arya Stark will star alongside Maxine Peake in the film about a fainting epidemic at an English all-girls school in 1969

Forget swords, sex scenes and the fight for survival, Maisie Williams will be swapping the world of George RR Martin’s Game of Thrones for a much more sedate existence in her first major big-screen role in upcoming movie The Falling.

Williams, who has played Arya Stark in the hit HBO show since it first aired in 2011, is set to star in Carol Morley’s “dreamlike coming of age drama”, which focuses on a mysterious outbreak of fainting at a British all-girls school during 1969.

Maxine Peake, Florence Pugh, Greta Scacchi and Monica Dolan will also star in the BBC Films and BFI production from Edge director Morley.

Fantasy series Game of Thrones was 16-year-old Williams’ first acting role. She has since starred in The Secret of Crickley Hall and will appear in upcoming projects Gold and Up on the Roof.

The Falling starts filming in the UK this week and is set for release in 2014

