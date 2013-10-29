Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams lands first movie role in The Falling

Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams lands first movie role in The Falling

The actress who plays Arya Stark will star alongside Maxine Peake in the film about a fainting epidemic at an English all-girls school in 1969

imagenotavailable1

Forget swords, sex scenes and the fight for survival, Maisie Williams will be swapping the world of George RR Martin’s Game of Thrones for a much more sedate existence in her first major big-screen role in upcoming movie The Falling. 

Advertisement

Williams, who has played Arya Stark in the hit HBO show since it first aired in 2011, is set to star in Carol Morley’s “dreamlike coming of age drama”, which focuses on a mysterious outbreak of fainting at a British all-girls school during 1969.

Maxine Peake, Florence Pugh, Greta Scacchi and Monica Dolan will also star in the BBC Films and BFI production from Edge director Morley. 

Fantasy series Game of Thrones was 16-year-old Williams’ first acting role. She has since starred in The Secret of Crickley Hall and will appear in upcoming projects Gold and Up on the Roof. 

The Falling starts filming in the UK this week and is set for release in 2014

Advertisement

 

Tags

All about Game of Thrones

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JUNE 23: Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie departing Rayne Church in Kirkton on Rayne after their wedding on June 23, 2018 in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Milan/GC Images) TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Chris Pratt, Maisie Williams and Ricky Gervais: The best TV and film instagrams of the week

imagenotavailable1

Maisie Williams: I’d love to play Cersei in Game of Thrones

imagenotavailable1

First look! Downton Abbey’s Lily James as Disney’s Cinderella

111639

This mash-up of Game of Thrones’ Cersei with Frozen’s Let it Go is chillingly good

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more