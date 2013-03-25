Peter Kay sitcom Car Share travelling to BBC1 via iPlayer

The six-part comedy series, which is the first Kay has made for the Corporation, will air first in its entirety on BBC iPlayer

Peter Kay is to direct and star in a brand new six-part sitcom on BBC1.

Car Share follows the fortunes of John (Kay) and Kayleigh (Sian Gibson), strangers thrown together by a company car share scheme. An unlikely relationship begins to develop as the pair discusses their lives on the way to an out of town supermarket in the northwest of England.

The show represents BBC comedy boss Shane Allen’s first major signings since leaving Channel 4 for the Beeb last autumn. Car Share will be broadcast first on BBC iPlayer as part of a “strategy to showcase a wider breadth and range of TV content” and will be the first ever series to premiere in its entirety on iPlayer before linear transmission on BBC1. The move comes as part of a 40-hour content trial on the BBC’s digital platform, approved by the BBC Trust.

One of the best-selling stand-up comedians in the world, Kay, 39, rose to prominence on television as part of Channel 4’s So You Think You’re Funny? He subsequently gained a legion of fans after creating fictional northern nightclub owner Brian Potter for That Peter Kay Thing (2000), a character who went to star in the 2001 hit sitcom Phoenix Nights.

Peter Kay said: “To be finally working with the BBC on a new comedy is a great opportunity. And the idea of two people car sharing to work each day really appealed to me, as it highlights the comedy in the minutia of the daily trek and allows the spiralling conversations of life to unwind in all of their glory.”

Shane Allen added: “Everyone adores Peter. It’s bold and exciting for him to head in a more naturalistic comedy direction with this project. It will be a nifty new addition to his incredible body of work and the way it is being launched is very canny”

Car Share is expected on BBC iPlayer and BBC1 later this year.