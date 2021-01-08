Best movies on Amazon Prime Video to watch now

It’s the start of a new year (thank goodness) and if you’re looking for a fun resolution to work on over the next 12 months, challenge yourself to watch more movies.

There are so many amazing films at our disposal these days via the magic of streaming services, so there’s never been a better time to catch up on some classics.

Amazon Prime Video has a varied selection which includes blockbuster crowd pleasers, suspenseful dramas and hilarious comedies, so it’s a good place to start planning your movie night.

Last updated 8th January 2021

The Matrix (1999)

Directing duo The Wachowskis soared to international superstardom with this groundbreaking blockbuster with a mind-bending premise, which suggests the world as we know it is merely an elaborate simulation. In reality, Earth is a desolate wasteland that was largely destroyed when humanity was outsmarted by artificial intelligence, but resistance leader Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) believes that young hacker Neo (Keanu Reeves) could be the key to turning the tide of the war. Famous for its high concept plot and ambitious action sequences, The Matrix more than holds up some two decades later. The full trilogy is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, ahead of a belated fourth entry later this year. Watch The Matrix on Amazon Prime Video

Dark Waters (2019)

Mark Ruffalo gives a standout performance in this excellent legal thriller based on the true story of the case against chemical manufacturing corporation DuPont, which was accused of deliberately contaminated a town with unregulated chemicals and covering up the evidence. What could easily have been a run-of-the-mill true story piece becomes something more exciting in the hands of seasoned director Todd Haynes, with a real sense of tension and dread present for much of the two-hour runtime. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Crazy Rich Asians follows professor Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), who discovers that her boyfriend, Nick (Henry Golding), belongs to one of the richest families in Singapore. When the couple go to visit, she finds it difficult to fit in with his relatives and clashes particularly with his disapproving mother, played by Star Trek: Discovery’s Michelle Yeoh. Crazy Rich Asians proved to be a hit with critics and audiences alike, who were charmed by its stellar cast and charming sense of humour. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Crazy Rich Asians review

A Star Is Born (2018)

Bradley Cooper takes on triple duty for this acclaimed remake, serving as director, star and co-writer of the screenplay. The story might be familiar to those who have seen earlier versions, but that doesn’t make this romantic drama any less compelling. Cooper plays alcoholic singer-songwriter Jack Maine, while Lady Gaga plays Ally, a young talent who he discovers and quickly falls in love with. The film elegantly charts their troubled but passionate relationship and was a major awards contender in the year it was released, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full A Star is Born review

Parasite (2019)

SEAC

Bong Joon-ho’s genre-defying masterpiece wowed audiences when it finally arrived in UK cinemas earlier this year, while also cleaning up at several major awards shows including the BAFTAs, Golden Globes and Academy Awards. The story follows a poor family struggling to survive in a squalid basement residence, who are able to blag and scheme their way into jobs working for the wealthy Parks family. To say much more would risk spoiling the many shocking twists that Parasite has in store, an incredibly suspenseful thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout. Watch Parasite on Amazon Prime Video

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Warner Bros

Very few actresses have the versatility of romcom queen Sandra Bullock, who can scoop an Academy Award for her role in The Blind Side and win hearts as Gracie Hart in Miss Congeniality – the 2000 comedy in which an FBI agent must go undercover as a pageant girl. Featuring Michael Caine, Benjamin Bratt, William Shatner, Ernie Hudson, Candice Bergen and Heather Burns, this blockbuster follows the cynical Hart as she masquerades as Miss New Jersey whilst investigating a bomb threat at the Miss United States beauty pageant. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Miss Congeniality review

Widows (2018)

Academy Award winning director Steve McQueen (Small Axe, 12 Years A Slave) is behind this slick crime thriller, which boasts an incredible all-star cast. Four women become targets of a dangerous criminal gang when their husbands are killed in a standoff gone wrong. Their survival rests on the successful completion of an elaborate heist which is their only way to pay off the mobsters at the door. Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Michelle Rodriguez (Fast & Furious), Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager) and Carrie Coon (Fargo) lead the ensemble, which also includes Liam Neeson (Taken), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts). Watch Widows on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Widows review

Booksmart (2019)

Leaving Prime Video this month

Olivia Wilde directs this critically acclaimed comedy following two academic overachievers as they let loose on their final day of high school. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein are fantastic in the lead roles, the latter receiving a Golden Globe nod for her performance, with memorable appearances from Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Jason Sudeikis (Horrible Bosses) and Will Forte (30 Rock). Many critics hailed Booksmart as one of the best films of 2019, providing a fresh and contemporary spin on the coming-of-age story. Watch Booksmart on Amazon Prime Video

Lucky (2017)

The final screen role of Harry Dean Stanton, Lucky was a fitting end to the legendary actor’s stellar career. The film is about a 90-year old man, Lucky, living in a small Californian desert town, and follows a few days in his life as he comes to terms with his own mortality. The gentle direction of John Carroll Lynch – making his directorial debut – allows for a calm and meditative atmosphere to take hold, while iconic filmmaker David Lynch has a memorable supporting turn as a friend of Lucky who has recently lost his turtle. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Read our full Lucky review

The Conversation (1974)

This excellent mystery thriller is one of the finest films of the ’70s – made all the more impressive by the fact that Francis Ford Coppola made it directly between The Godfather Part I and II (in fact The Conversation and The Godfather Part II were both nominated for Best Picture in the same year, with the latter winning the award.)

It stars Gene Hackman as surveillance expert Harry Caul, who finds himself becoming personally involved in a dangerous case after overhearing something suspicious in a recording, with disastrous consequences. The superb supporting cast includes Robert Duvall, Harrison Ford and John Cazale. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full The Conversation review

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)

Watch out, Sacha Baron Cohen is back up to his old tricks for another Borat outing, which once again delivers big on cringe humour by putting unwitting participants in some incredibly awkward situations. Owing to the greater fame of both Cohen and his character, this sequel requires him to take on a number of different disguises, each one bringing shocking consequences. Filmed largely over the most recent summer, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm is very much a product of this chaotic time in global history, tackling both the coronavirus pandemic and the impending US Presidential election. Watch Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon Prime Video

Let the Right One In (2008)

This excellent Swedish language film was remade in English as Let Me In a year later, but the original is the far superior film. Helmed by Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy director Tomas Alfredson, this ’80s set chiller is as much a poignant coming of age story as it is a vampire movie, with the emotional aspects of the story outweighing the scares – although it’s not without its gruesome moments as well. There are great performances from young stars Kare Hedebrant and Lina Leandersson, and the film also stands out for its impeccably realised atmosphere and snowy Stockholm setting. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Read our full Let the Right One In review

Charade (1963)

Holywood stars don’t get much bigger than Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant, and the two Golden Age icons unite for this excellent comedy thriller from Singin’ In The Rain director Stanley Donen. The plot centres on a widow, Regina (Hepburn), who gets mixed up in a mysterious plot when three strange men begin to follow her around Paris. Concerned, Regina turns to charming stranger Peter (Grant) for advice and protection, but it soon emerges that he may not be all that he seems. There are twists and turns aplenty, with several wonderful setpieces and great performances – it’s all just so much fun! Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Read our full Charade review

His Girl Friday (1940)

There are few genres more likely to put a smile on your face than screwball comedy, and this is one of the defining examples of the genre. Directed by Classic Hollywood legend Howard Hawks and starring Cary Grant at the top of his game, the film follows newspaper editor Walter Burns (Grant) and his increasingly desperate and anarchic attempts to prevent his ex-wife and star reporter Hildy Johnson (Rosalind Russell) from getting remarried. The frenzied gags keep building until they reach delirious levels, and 80 years after its release the film still holds the record for the fastest-paced dialogue of all time. An absolute must-see that hasn’t lost any of its charm over time. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Read our full His Girl Friday review

Indiana Jones trilogy (1981-1989)

SEAC

Leaving Prime Video this month

One of the all-time greats, Raiders of the Lost Ark sees Harrison Ford make his debut as the adventurer Indiana Jones and it’s every bit as entertaining now as it was when it first hit cinemas. Set in the 1930s, this thrilling blockbuster sees Indy team up with his old flame Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) in a death-defying search for the legendary Ark of the Covenant. You can also dive into the Indy’s later adventures on Amazon Prime Video, where Temple of Doom and The Last Crusade are also available to stream, the latter featuring a brilliant turn from Sean Connery as Henry Jones Sr. Watch Raiders of the Lost Ark on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Raiders of the Lost Ark review

The Shining (1980)

SEAC

Legendary director Stanley Kubrick is behind this psychological thriller, which stars Jack Nicholson as a struggling writer who takes a job as winter caretaker of the secluded Overlook Hotel. Shortly after moving in with his wife and young son, it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems in this creepy old building, with unexplainable occurrences around seemingly every corner. While not particularly faithful to the Stephen King novel that inspired it, The Shining is an excellent story in its own right that is widely regarded as one of the best horror movies ever made. Watch The Shining on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full The Shining review

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020)

The Thick Of It and I’m Alan Partridge scribe Armando Iannucci writes and directs this fresh new take on Charles Dickens classic David Copperfield. Dev Patel gives a superb performance as the eponymous Copperfield, with the film charting his path to maturity, as well as the friends and enemies he makes on his personal journey. A fun and hugely entertaining watch, Iannucci also lines up a stellar supporting cast, which counts Tilda Swinton, Daisy May Cooper and Peter Capaldi among its ranks. If you missed it during its limited theatrical run (hampered by COVID-19), don’t miss the chance to stream it today. Watch The Personal History of David Copperfield on Amazon Prime Video

1917 (2019)

Universal

Director Sam Mendes (Skyfall) is behind this war epic, which is ingeniously executed to give the illusion it was filmed in a single take. While that wasn’t actually the case, you won’t question it for a moment thanks to the slick editing and visual effects, which bring the horrors of the conflict to life in vivid form. George MacKay and Dean Charles-Chapman take the lead roles as two young soldiers tasked with a mission that puts more than a thousand lives at stake. Mendes populates his supporting cast with some of the finest British actors working today, including Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden and Andrew Scott. Watch 1917 on Amazon Prime Video

The DUFF (2015)

Fans of teen comedies like Mean Girls and The Breakfast Club will get along well with this hidden gem. Mae Whitman (Scott Pilgrim, Arrested Development) stars as Bianca Piper, a high schooler who discovers that a number of her fellow students have only been talking to her in order to get to know her more popular friends. Feeling hurt and used, she hatches a plan with her friend to subvert the social hierarchy at the school. While hardly an original concept, critics were kind to The DUFF, praising its witty script and strong performances from Whitman and co-stars Robbie Amell (The Flash) and Oscar winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). Watch The DUFF on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full The DUFF review

Bombshell (2019)

SEAC

This awards contender from last year unravels the shocking scandal that saw several women come forward against then-CEO of Fox News Roger Ailes, with claims of sexual harassment. Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman play real-life Fox anchors Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, while Margot Robbie plays the fictional Kayla Pospisil, an ambitious young producer joining the media organisation. While there were some complaints about the screenplay, the lead performances were lauded as some of the best of the entire year, with Theron and Robbie bagging Oscar nominations. Watch Bombshell on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Bombshell review

Sorry We Missed You (2019)

Ken Loach has long been established as one of the UK’s finest filmmakers, and his most recent effort was another bleak and sobering look at modern day Britain, this time taking aim at the injustices faced by those working in the gig economy. The film follows a man named Ricky and his family, who have been in poor financial straits ever since the 2008 financial crash. Ricky hears of an chance to make some more cash working as a self-employed delivery driver but soon discovers that the opportunity isn’t all its cracked up to be, as he finds himself the victim of an unfair system that makes it increasingly hard to balance his work with the demands of family life. This leads to major tensions developing at home. Watch Sorry We Missed You on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Sorry We Missed You review

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars in this modernised reimagining of the classic Robin Williams family flick, which sees four teenagers transported into a video game and transformed into larger-than-life avatars. From there, they must navigate the dangerous world and find a way to get home before it’s too late. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a mammoth hit in cinemas, raking in almost one billion dollars at the global box office, and recently getting a well-received sequel. It’s fun, lighthearted watching with plenty of blockbuster thrills along the way. Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan co-star. Watch Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle review

The Gentlemen (2019)

Guy Ritchie goes back to his anarchic roots with another darkly comedic crime story, this time featuring Matthew McConaughey as a marijuana kingpin looking to get out of the drug business for good. That’s no small task, especially with a number of rivals looking to undermine his plans and take over his empire for themselves. The star-studded cast also includes Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell and Succession‘s Jeremy Strong. Watch The Gentlemen on Amazon Prime Video

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets was unfairly overlooked during its original release, but the film is destined to become a cult classic, presenting a vibrant and colourful sci-fi universe which is a true wonder to behold. Based on a French comic book, the film follows galactic peacekeepers Valerian and Laureline as they investigate a crisis on a heaving space station called Alpha. There are some shortcomings, but these only play into the offbeat charm of Valerian: a unique sci-fi epic that provides a much-needed breath of fresh air from Hollywood’s often generic output. Watch Valerian on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Valerian review

21 Bridges

Following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, many have been revisiting some of the actor’s past work and admiring his incredible talent. Amazon Prime Video is home to 21 Bridges, a crime drama he made in collaboration with Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, which sees an NYPD detective on a citywide hunt for two alleged murderers, only to become embroiled in a much larger conspiracy. While not quite on the level of the actor’s finest work, such as 42, Black Panther and Da 5 Bloods, 21 Bridges is an entertaining ride from start to finish. Watch 21 Bridges on Amazon Prime Video

Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)

Visionary director Wes Anderson (The French Dispatch) takes on Roald Dahl’s classic children’s story about a crafty fox who steals food from neighbourhood farmers. Expect another dose of the filmmaker’s trademark quirky style, with the added charm of none other than George Clooney lending his voice to the lead role. Kids and grown-ups alike will find plenty to love about this timeless tale, which never got the attention it deserved in cinemas. Watch Fantastic Mr Fox on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Fantastic Mr Fox review

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

This heartwarming comedy from Academy Award-winning writer-director Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), sees a troubled pre-teen and his grumpy foster uncle run off into the woods, sparking a national manhunt. Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2) are superb in the lead roles, while Rachel House (Thor Ragnarok) is hilarious as a stern child welfare worker on their case. Hunt for the Wilderpeople has all the quirky fun you would expect from a Waititi feature, but its heartwarming story is what really sticks with you. Watch Hunt for the Wilderpeople on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Hunt for the Wilderpeople review

Knives Out (2019)

SEAC

Leaving Prime Video on 20th January

Rian Johnson put his distinctive spin on an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery with this smash-hit from late last year, which features Daniel Craig (No Time To Die) as detective Benoit Blanc. He is called to investigate when a wealthy man is found dead and his dysfunctional family are all considered suspects. Johnson assembled an impressive ensemble cast for this comedy drama, which includes Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) and Toni Collette (Hereditary). Watch Knives Out on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Knives Out review

Snowpiercer (2013)

YouTube

Leaving Prime Video this month

Director Bong-Joon Ho, who took home best picture at this year’s Academy Awards for his latest film Parasite, helms this dystopian thriller starring Chris Evans. With humanity close to extinction after environmental disaster, the few remaining survivors live on a train divided by social class, where the poorest on board are oppressed by the rich. While not quite as strong as his more recent work, Snowpiercer is a thrilling commentary on inequality with strong performances from Evans, Tilda Swinton and Octavia Spencer. The film spawned a popular spin-off television series, which is available to stream on Netflix. Watch Snowpiercer on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Snowpiercer review

Wild Rose (2018)

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish woman who, upon being released from prison, wants to reform her life by becoming a country music singer. She gets the chance to fly out to Nashville to see if she can make it big, but can she truly leave her past behind? Lead actress Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl) earned a BAFTA nomination for her performance in this critically acclaimed indie hit, which has no shortage of emotional moments. Watch Wild Rose on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Wild Rose review

The Departed (2006)

One of the most acclaimed collaborations between director Martin Scorsese and screen icon Leonardo DiCaprio, The Departed is a crime drama that unfolds within the confines of the New York’s dangerous Irish mob. The story kicks off when crime boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson) sends a member of his crew (DiCaprio) to be a mole in the Massachusetts State Police, just as the force send one of their cops (Matt Damon) to infiltrate the mob as an undercover agent. It isn’t long before both sides realise they’ve been played, setting the two covert operatives head-to-head in a race to discover the other’s identity. Watch The Departed on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full The Departed review

Back to the Future (1985)

SEAC

One of the all-time classic blockbusters, Back to the Future sees American teen Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) uses the invention of his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown to travel back to the 1950s. While there, he gets tangled up with his parents in a disastrous way that threatens his entire existence. This superb film is a joy to revisit time and time again, featuring so many memorable performances and iconic moments. If you’re a fan, why not make it a marathon? Back to the Future Part 2 and 3 are also available to stream now… Watch Back to the Future on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Back to the Future review

Coherence (2015)

This independent feature tells a genuinely thrilling sci-fi story on a shoestring budget, making it a testament to creative filmmaking. A group of friends get together for a dinner party on a night where a comet is passing overhead, but when relationships fracture when strange things start happening and paranoia takes hold. Emily Baldoni gives a brilliant performance in the lead role, particularly impressive given that much of the script was improvised on set, proving a compelling anchor for this intriguing mystery. Watch Coherence on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Coherence review

Hustlers (2019)

Inspired by a true story, Jennifer Lopez stars in this crime thriller about a crew of strippers who begin stealing money from their wealthy customers. Many film buffs called for Hustlers to be recognised at this year’s Academy Awards for Lorene Scafaria’s slick direction and JLo’s powerful lead performance. Ultimately, the film didn’t win any Oscar gold, but it remains a hugely entertaining watch with a strong supporting cast that includes Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Julia Stiles (Riviera), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) and music sensation Lizzo. Watch Hustlers on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Hustlers review

The Farewell (2019)

Rising star Awkwafina stars in this touching family drama, about a Chinese-American woman living in the States who finds out that her grandmother is dying of terminal cancer. She returns to China to say her goodbyes, only to discover that her grandmother is blissfully unaware of the severity of her condition, which has been kept secret from her by her surrounding family. The film is inspired by the real experiences of director Lulu Wang and saw rave reviews from critics, with Awkwafina winning a Golden Globe for her performance. Watch The Farewell on Amazon Prime Video

Midsommar (2019)

Director Ari Aster followed up his acclaimed debut film Hereditary with this eerie horror flick. Florence Pugh takes the lead role as a young woman who takes a trip with her friends to a rural commune in Sweden, only to find themselves disturbed by their horrifying customs. Perhaps it could have been a tad shorter, but the sterling performances and excellent production design will keep Midsommar in your memory long after the credits roll. Watch Midsommar on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Midsommar review

Once upon a Time in America (1984)

Sergio Leone’s gangster epic chronicles 50 years in the criminal underworld in New York City, with Robert de Niro and James Woods starring as lifelong friends whose partnership unravels into chaos. Be warned, you’ll need to be made of strong stuff to watch: these are nasty people and there are two rape scenes, involving Tuesday Weld and Elizabeth McGovern, that may be among the most shocking ever filmed. Watch Once Upon a Time in America on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Once upon a Time in America review

Suspiria (1977)

One of many Dario Argento classics included with Prime, Suspiria was remade in 2018 – but the original version remains unparalleled. Suzy, a ballet student arrives at a prestigious dance school, but quickly discovers that all is not what it seems. Strange, supernatural events keep occuring and several students die – leaving Suzy to wonder if she might be next… Watch Suspiria on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Suspiria review

Paddington (2014)

Michael Bond’s iconic character from children’s literature is the star of this family film, which sees Paddington Bear go up against a nefarious taxidermist played by Hollywood star Nicole Kidman. Critics heaped praise on this heartwarming adaptation, which is sure to keep the kids amused with its wacky sense of humour and memorable performances. Ben Whishaw (Skyfall) provides the voice of the title character, while Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins appear as Mr and Mrs Brown, who give him a place to stay when he arrives in London. Watch Paddington on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Paddington review

The Big Sick (2017)

Real-life husband-and-wife Kumail Nanjiani (who also stars) and Emily V Gordon penned this moving romcom about their relationship, which took a major hit in its nascent stages when Emily came down with a mysterious illness. Watch The Big Sick on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full The Big Sick review

Animals (2019)

Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) and Holliday Grainger (The Capture) star in this comedy-drama about two women who find themselves at a crossroads. Aspiring novelist Laura (Grainger) feels it may be time for them to let go of their rowdy lifestyle, while Tyler (Shawkat) isn’t ready to ditch the drink, drugs and casual sex. Led by two strong central performances, Animals is a funny and insightful look at the complexities of friendship. Watch Animals on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Animals review

The Founder (2016)

Ever wondered just how McDonald’s became so dominant in the world of fast food? The Founder takes you back to the 1950s, when the brand was a family business owned and run by two brothers. Along comes ruthless businessman Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) who aggressively franchised the restaurants until they became a common sight across America – stepping on people along the way. Hot off his Oscar win for Birdman, Keaton gives a superb performance in this fascinating factual drama. Watch The Founder on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full The Founder review

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Stan & Ollie tells the true story of one of comedy’s most famous double acts: Laurel and Hardy. Steve Coogan and John C Reilly take the two lead roles and were acclaimed for how well they embody the late performers, earning a BAFTA and Golden Globe nomination respectively for their efforts. Fans of the iconic duo will no doubt be delighted by how this feature pays tribute to their work. Watch Stan & Ollie on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Stan & Ollie review

Room (2015)

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Jacob Tremblay (Wonder) both give stunning performances in this heart-wrenching drama about a mother and son who have been held captive underground for years. Their desperate bid for freedom makes for utterly gripping viewing, but Room also does an excellent job exploring the psychological affects of such a life – particularly on a developing young mind. Watch Room on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Room review

Fight Club (1999)

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, an underground group who beat the living daylights out of each other for fun, and supreme direction from David Fincher. It’s probably one of the greatest films of all time, and undoubtedly one of the best on Amazon Prime. Watch Fight Club on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Fight Club review

The Imitation Game (2014)

Headhunters director Morten Tyldum here takes on the important story of Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), the genius cryptographer who cracked the infamous Enigma code during the Second World War. Watch The Imitation Game on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full The Imitation Game review

Manchester by the Sea (2016)

A masterful Sundance hit from Kenneth Lonergan. Casey Affleck is on electrifying, Oscar-winning form as Lee, a surly janitor living alone in a Boston suburb. Summoned by his family after his brother suffers a heart attack, Lee returns to his seaside home town to face the secrets of his past. Watch Manchester by the Sea on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Manchester by the Sea review

Andy Murray: Resurfacing (2019)

This documentary charts two years in the life of British tennis player Andy Murray as serious injury threatens to take him out of the sport for ever. The cameras follow him as he pushes himself to get back to peak performance, featuring interviews with those closest to him. Watch Andy Murray: Resurfacing on Amazon Prime Video

