It may seem like something that gets said every December, but 2025 really has been an astounding year for the West End.

Iconic shows hit massive milestones, beloved stories got larger-than-life adaptations, and some of Hollywood's biggest stars descended on the streets of London – and in some cases brought them to a halt.

This was the year in which both Paddington and Katniss Everdeen made their theatre debuts, while Les Misérables celebrated its 40th anniversary. It was the year Inside No. 9 terrified a whole new audience, and the year Doctor Who himself (Ncuti Gatwa) had an affair with Shakespeare.

Quaint British classics like Midsomer Murders also came to the stage, sat alongside big-name American stories like Clueless and The Great Gatsby. Plus, plenty of new stories emerged like Joe Locke's Clarkston and Rosamund Pike's Inter Alia.

Lastly, this year has also seen the West End make a very important return to accessibility with individuals like Jamie Lloyd championing low prices and ease of access – made all the easier by the immeasurable talents of Rachel Zegler.

So, what to do with all that? Well, we've ranked them, every show the Radio Times' Going Out team has reviewed this year and everything we loved (or lamented) about each. Let's take a look.

Best London theatre shows of 2025 ranked

32. The Tempest

Sigourney Weaver as Prospero in The Tempest Marc Brenner

Run dates: 19th December 2024 – 1st February 2025

Despite the collection of trophies already gathering dust in his cabinet, Jamie Lloyd's West End work has shot to new heights this year. The director's talent for uniting Hollywood's hottest actors with some of theatre's fustiest works to produce pure Olivier-coloured gold, is second to none, but that doesn't mean he always gets it right.

His first production the year saw sci-fi superstar Sigourney Weaver take on the role of Prospero in Shakespeare's The Tempest. While the epic dystopian staging was certainly effective, and side characters like Mason Alexander Park shone, overall Weaver's performance fell a little limp and the production failed to find an overall rhythm, leading to two stars from our reviewer. However, as you'll see, it all went up from there.

31. Unicorn

Marc Brenner

Run dates: 4th February– 26th April 2025

When we found out stars of The Split, Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan, would be reuniting for a 'provocative' throuple-led play with Adolescence's Erin Doherty, a thrill of excitement ran through the Radio Times offices. Unicorn, written by Mike Bartlett, followed the broken marriage of Walker and Mangan, and their decision to reignite things by bringing a third into the relationship. However, upon review we found the show lacked the passion it promised, and the dialogue was surprisingly stilted for actors of their mettle.

30. Noughts and Crosses

Manuel Harlan

Run dates: 28th June– 26th July 2025

Malorie Blackman's beloved book series Noughts & Crosses was adapted for a run at the Regents Park Open Air Theatre this summer. Like the novels, the play reimagines a world where Black people (Crosses) are privileged in terms of wealth and power, and discriminate against white people (Noughts), this then becomes further complicated when Calum (a Nought) falls in love with Sephy (a Cross). In our review, we found their doomed love story incredibly moving, but sometimes rushed. When you're cramming in a huge, revered novel into a two-hour play, there's bound to be awkward cuts and difficulties with translation.

29. Every Brilliant Thing

Helen Murray

Run dates: 1st Aug – 27th Sep 2025

Every Brilliant Thing brought a very interesting pass-the-baton concept to the stage. Taking place this autumn at @sohoplace, the show saw a series of actors, including Sir Lenny Henry, Sue Perkins, Ambika Mod and Minnie Driver, perform a 75-minute list of all the brilliant things in life worth living for – with plenty of additional story thrown in. With such a diverse cast roster, the play left plenty of room for different personalities to sing and shine through the script – which also meant your experience could entirely depend on who was performing. On press night, our reviewer saw Lenny Henry and praised his obviously on-point comic timing; however, some moments of flippancy and laughter left us craving a little more emotional depth.

28. Clueless

Pamela Raith Photography

Run dates: 15th Feb – 23rd Aug 2025

The trend of '90s and noughties rom-coms being transformed into musicals is going nowhere – we just still can't decide if that's a good thing or not. For Clueless the Musical, the answer was a bit of both. With music and lyrics by KT Tunstall, the show had a light, preppy feel, and heaps of nostalgia for all the millennials in the audience, but overall the show failed to be truly exciting or meaningful, and ended up feeling like a slightly hollow version of the original.

27. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Live

Hitchiker's Guide to the Galaxy Live

Run dates: Now – 15th Feb 2026

Douglas Adams' iconic book series adaptation The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Live is currently being shown at Riverside Studios for a new immersive experience. Fans can interact with different species and characters as Arthur Dent goes on his unfortunate madcap adventure through space. For fans, this retelling is faithful and enthralling; however for everyone on the more casual level, it's a slightly muddled experience. After all, not everyone knows to have a towel with them.

26. Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical

Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical. Tom Rogers design

Run dates: 1st Aug – 7th Sep 2025

Rydell High came to Battersea Park this summer for an immersive, outdoor performance of Grease. With plenty of high-octane dance routines and real fairground rides, it was definitely one we'd make an annual occurrence, but you really have to buy in and be an active participant to get the most out of it.

25. The Hunger Games: On Stage

Kate Green/Getty Images

Run dates: Now – 25th Oct 2026

The Hunger Games franchise is the gift that keeps on giving. First, the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes prequel came out this spring (ahead of a 2026 movie), then the world premiere of The Hunger Games: On Stage arrived in London. Kicking off this October, this adaptation was very keen to make a splash with a new purpose-built arena – ahem, theatre – in Canary Wharf complete with moveable District-assigned seats and an on-screen performance from John Malkovich as President Snow.

Mia Carragher, daughter of Jamie Carragher, has had all eyes on her as the iconic Katniss Everdeen, and she massively impressed us with her ability to switch between deep emotion and high-level stunt work. However, as with Noughts and Crosses, it's hard to cram a franchise favourite into an evening, and The Hunger Games does so clunkily at times.

24. Dear England (2025 National Theatre Run)

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Run dates: 10th Mar – 24th May 2025

Although Dear England has been around since 2023, it had yet another successful run at the National Theatre this spring before heading out on a full-blown UK tour. The Gareth Southgate drama, about the pressures of elite sport and the role of the football team in the national psyche, never fails to impress us with its punchy swings and beautiful performances. It is only right then, that the series is being made into a TV drama next year starring the incredible Joseph Fiennes.

23. Backstroke

Johan Persson

Run dates: 14th Feb – 12th Apr 2025

Celia Imrie and Tamsin Grieg went up as mother and daughter in Backstroke this winter. The heart-breaking drama delved deep into the fraught relationships that can exist when parents and children have such differing personalities, while also taking a long look at the way illnesses can affect a soul. Both actresses unsurprisingly ate up the parts, bringing forth every bit of light and shade you could want in this sort of story. Emotional and intimate, we would love to see this back.

22. The Great Gatsby

Credit: Johan Persson

Run dates: 11th Apr – 7th Sep 2025

London was overrun with '20s glamour this year as the Broadway production of The Great Gatsby transferred over to the Coliseum. Starring Jamie Muscato as Gatsby, High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway, and Strictly Come Dancing's Amber Davies as Jordan, the show oozed flash and spectacle out of every pore, helped along by an exceptional ensemble of flappers.

However, while the glitz and opulence of Gatsby was bang-on, the depth that made F Scott Fitzgerald's novel so memorable was almost entirely missing. You cannot really claim to be an adaptation of the Great Gatsby if the moral messages about loneliness, class and obsession are forfeited for dance routines.

21. The Seagull

photo by Marc Brenner

Run dates: 26th Feb – 5th Apr 2025

The Seagull is a play written by Russian dramatist Chekhov in 1895 and first produced in 1896. For years, theatregoers have been delighted by the production's story around the tensions between four people: a melodramatic failing actress, her famous writer lover, her troubled son, and a young aspiring actress on the up, and this production starring Cate Blanchett and Emma Corrin was no different.

With fourth wall breaks and plenty of meta references, this production was strikingly self-aware, forcing the audience to reflect on the theme of actors and being performative. It was also beautifully done by its cast and showed that there are still so many ways to renew such a well-worn production.

20. The Devil Wears Prada

Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly. Matt Crockett

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Run dates: Now – 26th Sep 2026

OK, this technically came out last year but it still earns a spot on this list as Vanessa Williams continues to reign supreme over the West End as Miranda Priestly. In our original review, we had nothing but praise for the way the Desperate Housewives star simply relishes the Runway role, showing us an ice queen who loves her life, her fashion and her magazine.

Outside of the cast, we also loved this musical for the way it fully embraces the concept of spectacle. Through huge sets, lighting and costumes, it's pure pageantry from start to finish and doesn't care about anything but being a great night out for audiences.

19. Farewell Mister Haffman

Mark Senior

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Run dates: 5th Mar – 12th Apr 2025

Farewell Mister Haffman saw EastEnders' Nigel Harman cut a very chilling figure in this World War II story about a Jewish jeweller who is forced to go into hiding during the Nazi Occupation of Paris. From art-loving Nazis to sexually frustrated tap dancing, this production was packed full of surprises that kept us on edge the entire time.

Pamela Raith

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Run dates: 14th Sep – 16th Nov 2025

The last romcom for this list, Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore movie 50 First Dates hit the Other Palace this winter for a brand-new musical version.

Although, as we've said, it's easy to be sceptical of these frequent adaptations, this one stood a cut above the rest for its charm, wittiness and charisma. Every cast member brought their A-game to the stage, with on-point chemistry and care between each of them. The songs were also described as "charming and wholesome" by our reviewer and the overall story translated to the stage well.

17. Clarkston

Marc Brenner

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Run dates: 17th Sep – 22nd Nov 2025

Heartstopper's Joe Locke made his West End debut this September in Clarkston, a charming, soulful play about two young men trapped by circumstance in the American Mid-West. Starring alongside future Marvel co-star Ruaridh Mollica, the show did a magnificent job of juggling with your feelings as it tackles the struggles of addiction, terminal illness, privilege and sexuality. Managing to be funny while also horribly sobering, this is a show that surely has its sights set on Broadway in the next few years.

16. Second Best

Dave Benett/Getty Images

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Run dates: 24th Jan – 22nd Feb 2025

Sex Education's Asa Butterfield was exceptional in this wry, witty production of Second Best – the story of one man who almost became the star of the Harry Potter franchise. Although it was his West End debut, Butterfield expertly held the audience's attention throughout, aided by the intimacy of Riverside Studios as a space. Guiding the crowd through ripples of laughter to more serious moments, he clearly has a presence made for stage work.

15. Mrs Warren's Profession

Credit: Johan Persson

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Run dates: 10th May – 16th Aug 2025

Imelda Staunton and real-life daughter Bessie Carter went toe-to-toe in this polished version of George Bernard Shaw's Mrs Warren's Profession – a Victorian era play about a mother who earned her wealth through sex work before buying a chain of brothels.

Earning four stars from us, this production packed plenty of punch, the unabashed highlight of which was the two scenes between just Staunton and Carter. Sitting across from each other in a battle of wills, both played with our sympathies as they navigated a litany of societal and generational debates, with Carter disapproving of her mother's occupation. In the end, both and neither gained the high ground in the argument, but they did assure us that the Staunton/Carter acting dynasty is secure with hopefully many more collaborations to come.

14. Born with Teeth

Johan Persson

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Run dates: 13th Aug – 1st Nov 2025

Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa became a wild thing on stage in the electrifying new play Born with Teeth. Starring Gatwa as Christopher Marlowe and Edward Bluemel as William Shakespeare, the show spotlighted the world of the Tudor spy network, where artists and playwrights were called in for espionage on behalf of the Queen's men. Meanwhile, both writers are tasked to work together on the play Henry VI, but become distracted by their own intense battle of rivalry and flirtation.

Sexy and incredibly tense at points, this show was a much-needed reimagining of a sometimes-stodgy period of history. Both leads excelled in their roles as cat and mouse with Gatwa in particular prowling the stage like a caged tiger. We loved this show for its twists and turns and gave it four stars for the way it played with tradition.

13. Midsomer Murders

Manuel Harlan

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Run dates: Now – 30th May 2026

ITV detective series Midsomer Murders got the on-stage treatment this year with a new adaptation of The Killing at Badgers Drift. The show is still on tour with original cast member Daniel Casey stepping into John Nettles's role of DCI Tom Barnaby. When we spoke to him ahead of the production, he said: "It feels right, it’s a little daunting, and I do feel a little bit trepidatious," he said. "But I’m about the age John was in that first episode, so it does feel right. I’m just very excited about stepping into his shoes – although they’re huge shoes to fill."

And fill them he has! This adaptation has proved incredibly faithful to fans and the perfect balance of quaint English countryside with tense detective story.

12. Burlesque

Jack Hall/Getty Images

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Run dates: 10th Jul – 6th Sep 2025

For those who haven't yet experienced the wonder of the original film, Burlesque The Musical is based on a film of the same name, starring Christina Aguilera and Cher. This film was an instant hit, especially with the queer community, and has become something of a cult classic since it was first released in 2010. However, this adaptation was elevated even more by the work of co-writer and director Todrick Hall, who infused it with all the glitz and glamour it needed to be a strong four-star hit.

11. Till the Stars Come Down

Till The Stars Come Down Manuel Harlan

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Run dates: 1st Jul – 27th Sep 2025

Now, we loved this show so much our reviewer has decided to retroactively add an extra star to its name. Till the Stars Come Down first premiered at the National Theatre in 2024, where it enjoyed rave reviews before transferring to Theatre Royal Haymarket this summer. The play follows a family from Mansfield as they celebrate Sylvia and Marek's wedding day, but not everyone is happy about Marek's status as a Polish small business owner. Over the course of the day, between drinking and dancing, the relationships between different family members are put to the test.

Overall, this play was achingly real and relatable with so many characters feeling like real family members, squabbling, shouting and loving as you would expect at any big reunion. The scripting is immaculate, managing to touch on a wide range of issues – xenophobia, the miners' strike, climate anxiety – without feeling overwhelming, while also being incredibly funny.

10. Hercules

Johan Persson

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Run dates: Now – 18th Jul 2026

Disney's Hercules struck down at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane this summer, replacing the long-running production of Frozen. Despite mixed reviews across the board we at Radio Times adored this show, both for its faithfulness to the hit '90s film and for the sheer joy and lustre it exuded.

In true Disney fashion, the show is completely over the top with massive sets, incredible pops and eye-wateringly sparkly costumes. The highlights are Hades and the Muses who deliver note-perfect vocals and note-perfect sarcasm throughout. Plus, you already know the soundtrack is top-tier, so take this as a sign to go see it.

9. Much Ado About Nothing

Marc Brenner

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Run dates: 10th Feb – 5th Apr 2025

While The Tempest failed to deliver, Much Ado was a true return to form for Jamie Lloyd. Starring Marvel's Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, this production was a big, hot pink slap in the face to anyone who claims Shakespeare to be boring. With party scenes, songs and endless confetti raining down from the ceiling, it was certainly an odd choice to cross renaissance comedy with an '80s rave – but somehow it worked. Both leads were absolutely hilarious with their verbal back and forth, not to mention Hiddleston's physical comedy. Yet it still managed to be a love story at its core, with a somewhat raw look at what happens when you find love later in life. Definitely a highlight of the theatrical year.

8. The Importance of Being Earnest

Olly Alexander for The Importance of Being Earnest. Danny Kasirye

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Run dates: Now – 10th Jan 2026

Olly Alexander has stepped up to the plate in Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest alongside Hugh Dennis and Stephen Fry. Smartly, this adaptation doesn't stray far from the original source material; instead it allows Wilde's wit to shine through. Insanely funny and sharp, this production is still running until January so don't miss it.

7. Punch

Marc Brenner

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Run dates: 22nd Sep – 29th Nov 2025

James Graham's Punch was a masterpiece of social commentary and emotive storytelling. Following the real-life tale of Jacob Dunne – a Nottingham man who fatally punched another man unprovoked – this show was a brutal but beautiful look at the cruelty of 'what-ifs' and how one moment can destroy so many lives. With a stellar cast and perfect pacing, this play was absolutely breathtaking.

6. Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright

Marc Brenner

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Run dates: 18th Jan – 5th Apr 2025

After rounding off the series last year, Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith brought the record-breaking Inside No. 9 to the stage for a brand-new episode called Stage/Fright.

This show was a mixture of familiar scenes from the TV series with new (and very creepy) storylines, complete with a surprise celebrity guest every night. As can be expected when these two are at the helm, the show had twist upon twist and was wrapped up in so many layers of meta it was hard to know when the show really ended. Funny, devastating, terrifying and, of course, clever this was the perfect cherry on top of an already stellar franchise.

5. Inter Alia

Rosamund Pike (Jessica) in Inter Alia at the National Theatre. Manuel Harlan

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Run dates: 10th Jul – 13th Sep 2025

Rosamund Pike and Suzie Miller (known for Jodie Comer's Prima Facie) paired up this summer for a new one-woman show, Inter Alia. The story follows Jessica, a Crown Court Judge who deals with plenty of intense cases in the courtroom, many of which focus on sexual assault; however, she is forced to confront this topic differently when this theme enters her life in a much more personal way and must do everything she can to stop her family and work life from falling apart.

As can be expected, Miller's writing was bustling, vibrant and emotional, managing to cover a wide range of themes and topics without the play feeling crammed or overstuffed. Likewise, Pike was a tour-de-force, brilliantly showcasing the mind of a woman unravelling as she desperately tries to manage family and work life. The combination was so good, in fact, that the show is returning for another run at Wyndham's Theatre next spring.

4. The Producers

Manuel Harlan

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Run dates: Now – 19th Sep 2026

Mel Brooks's classic musical, The Producers, has returned for a good long run at the Garrick Theatre – thank god! This much-loved comedy follows Max Bialystock, a failing Broadway producer who decides to rip off his investors by setting up a new musical designed to flop colossally. They search for the most offensive show they can find, and the result is the fawning hagiography Springtime for Hitler, but when audiences believe it to be a satire, the show suddenly becomes a hit.

A musical within a musical, this adaptation from the Menier Chocolate Factory is an absolute love letter to the stage. Completely camp and wild, it delivers a perfectly hilarious evening complete with astonishing vocals and top-drawer choreography. Very deserving of a top five spot on this list.

3. Good Night, Oscar

Photo credit Joan Marcus

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Run dates: 31st Jul – 21st Sep 2025

Now this was a surprise. Good Night, Oscar – the story of renowned pianist and comedian Oscar Levant who escapes a mental health facility to appear on the famous sofa of talk show host Jack Paar – was one of our absolute highlights of the year. Despite a massively Americanised premise and tone – it did transfer from Broadway after all – this show was a startling and relatable whirlwind from start to finish, brought home by the revelatory performance of Will & Grace's Sean Hayes.

Across the show, we saw Levant struggle under the weight of mental illness and addiction, all the while grappling with a near life-long feeling of being second best to the music of his idol Gershwin. This battle resulted in the most moving musical performance I have ever seen, Hayes going to war with the piano and pouring tangible emotion into every key. At the same time, the off-beat humour of the show was on point with Levant and Paar (played by Ben Rappaport) pinging jokes off each other like lightning.

If this show doesn't win dozens of Oliviers, we riot.

2. Paddington the Musical

Paddington (Arti Shah) and Mrs Brown (Amy Ellen Richardson) Credit: Johan Persson

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Run dates: Now – 14th Feb 2027

Ah Paddington, you did not disappoint. All year we've been building up to the beloved bear's arrival at the Savoy Theatre, and it was just as magical as we wanted. Following the story of the first Paddington film, it sees the young bear migrate from the Peruvian jungle in search of a home in London, where he is found and taken in by the kind Brown family. While Paddington causes havoc at their home in Windsor Gardens, a troubled taxidermist is desperate to get her hands on him and finish her collection.

With music and lyrics by McFly's Tom Fletcher, this musical is beautiful, loving and universally appealing. Its story of kindness and family is incredibly timeless and it serves as the perfect introduction for young children into the world of theatre. The show has huge set pieces and brilliant sequences of chaos that bring the magic to life – e.g. the Don't Touch That song – plus there are real moments of jeopardy that keep both adults and kids on the edge of their seats.

The cast is fabulous with Victoria Hamilton-Barritt and Bonnie Langford being the highlights, plus, and we can't say this enough, all praise must be given to the way Paddington is brought to life, combining the on-stage movement of Arti Shah and the off-stage voice of James Hameed, who also pilots the puppetry of Paddington's face. Every time he opens his mouth you're in danger of crying.

1. Evita

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Run dates: 14th Jun – 6th Sep 2025

As if it would be anything else.

This year, just for a moment, the West End and the world was brought to a screeching halt by the astounding efforts of Jamie Lloyd and Rachel Zegler. The duo brought back Andrew Lloyd-Webber's Evita, the tale of Argentine First Lady Eva Perón who shot to mythic levels of fame in the mid-20th century. Like the titular character, this show became an absolute spectacle, with pared back staging and simple costumes allowing its star to do what she does best: shine.

The most talked about moment, of course, was the Don't Cry for Me Argentina number, which Lloyd decided to take outside onto the balcony of the London Palladium, while audiences inside watched it projected on a screen. This meant for weeks, hundreds of tourists crowded around the theatre in an attempt to see Zegler perform; a move that bought virality and accessibility back to the West End.

Aside from that moment, the show pulsed with energy and power, with sensual choreography and unbelievable vocals giving it a veritable heartbeat on stage.

Make no mistake, this was the year the London theatre scene changed forever, and it's all thanks to those two.

