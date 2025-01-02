A key characteristic of his productions is a modern take on a classic, which we see clearly in the ultra-futuristic set design. The staging of this play is excellent, with imposing volcanic-like mountains and black dirt covering the set.

Curtains are used in a truly phenomenal way, especially in the opening scene to evoke the wind and waves of the titular Tempest. This, combined with other notable features, such as Caliban's head bursting through the floor the first time we encounter him, makes for a visually stunning production.

An actor being a star on-screen does not necessarily mean that their skill translates to the stage, and unfortunately this is the case with Sigourney Weaver. While there's no doubting the BAFTA winner's acting ability, she does not display the stage presence needed to carry a character like Prospero.

A lack of variation in tone and a lack of movement, especially sitting in a chair for the majority of the production, means that Prospero fails to drive the narrative forward. This is especially clear in the final scene. During the emotional climax of the play, Prospero's forgiveness of her brother falls flat.

The narrative was also disturbed by some strange choices when it came to the character of Caliban – from feet kissing to regular thrusting which, combined with his less than generous outfit, made for some uncomfortably sexual scenes that felt out-of-step with the rest of the production.

However, the production is saved by the strength of the side characters. Mason Alexander Park is a standout as Ariel, playing a more vengeful spirit than the impish sprite of other productions of The Tempest. Their otherworldly voice (experienced by many for the first time in Cabaret) and expert control of a harness and wire system results in a performance that's both ethereal and scary.

Mathew Horne's physical comedy and impeccable comedic timing paired perfectly with Phillip Olagoke's expressive humour as Trinculo and Boatswain. This duo provided smooth and flowing comedic relief, only occasionally punctured by Caliban's strange behaviour.

Overall, the production feels uneven and unsteady, with differences in tone and costume almost making the characters feel like they're part of different plays.

However, stellar performances from Mason Alexander Park and Mathew Horne combined with a truly magnificent set and lighting design almost allow us to look past that.

When and where can I see The Tempest?

The Tempest is running at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and is now booking until 1st February 2024. You can catch a show every day of the week except Sunday, with matinees on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Theatre Royal Drury Lane is within walking distance of Leicester Square, Covent Garden and Temple tube stations, and is easily accessible via a number of bus routes.

How to get tickets to see The Tempest

Tickets are available to buy now from a number of ticket retailers, including London Theatre Direct and TodayTix.

Prices start from £28 at TodayTix and £25 at London Theatre Direct and can vary depending on the seats you choose.

