A star rating of 5 out of 5.

28 years after it first launched on our TV screens, Midsomer Murders makes a thrilling stage debut.

Retaining all the heart of the beloved TV show, writer and director Guy Unsworth welcomes you to the county of Midsomer with a brand-new look at the episode and book that started it all: The Killings at Badger’s Drift.

The play takes place when well-loved spinster Emily Simpson is found dead and her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident. DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

Leading the cast is Daniel Casey, the original DS Gavin Troy, who has been promoted to DCI Tom Barnaby. In an interview with Radiotimes.com, Casey admitted feeling a little “daunted” and “a little bit trepidatious” about the role, but he takes on the mantel left by John Nettles with ease.

Casey brings a quiet authority and warmth in the part that helps to ground the play. He’s the calming presence in the manicured wilderness of Midsomer, giving the audience a steady guide throughout.

Surrounding him is an assortment of eclectic characters, all expertly played by a handful of supporting cast; most of whom are playing two or three roles. It was quite a surprise to realise how few actors there were when the show ended.

Daniel Casey (Barnaby), James Bradwell (Troy) & Rupert Sadler (Dennis Rainbird) in The Killings at Badger's Drift. Manuel Harlan

Barnaby’s protégé, DS Troy, is now played by James Bradwell; delivering the same bad-driving and conclusion jumping fans of the show would be expecting. While the play is scattered with funny moments, Bradwell shows up for a lot of them; whether he’s the butt of the joke or simply being an over-eager detective, he offers up that touch of lightness the show is known for.

Casey told us in the run up that “if you’re a fan of the television series, you’re going to love the play”. As one of those said fans, it truly felt like I was watching an episode in action. The staging rolls between cottages to manors to murder scenes in seconds. It creates the feeling of escapism the TV show is known for. Accompanying this is a familiar score that brings tension and warmth throughout each scene, underscoring the mystery, the brutality and the quintessential English charm that its famous for.

More than anything, Midsomer Murders delivers exactly what theatre goers could hope for: a sharp, thoroughly entertaining whodunnit. It’s two hours of intrigue and charm that keeps you guessing until the very end. Just don’t be too confident you’ll solve it before DCI Barnaby.

When can I see Midsomer Murders on UK tour?

15 dates and venues have been announced so far for the Midsomer Murders UK tour:

24th Oct – 1st Nov 2025 – London, Richmond

4th – 8th Nov 2025 – Malvern, Festival Theatre

11th – 15th Nov 2025 – Chester, Storyhouse

18th – 22nd Nov 2025 – Eastbourne, Devonshire Park Theatre

25th – 29th Nov 2025 – Sheffield, Lyceum

20th – 24th Jan 2026 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall

27th – 31st Jan 2026 – Guildford, The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

3rd – 7th Feb 2026 – Brighton, Theatre Royal

10th – 14th Feb 2026 – Blackpool, Grand

17th – 21st Feb 2026 – Glasgow, Theatre Royal

24th – 28th Feb 2026 – Nottingham, Theatre Royal

10th – 14th Mar 2026 – Birmingham, The Alexandra

17th – 21st Mar 2026 – Norwich, Theatre Royal

24th – 28th Mar 2026 – Derby, Derby Theatre

14th – 18th Apr 2026 – Leicester, The Curve

21st – 25th Apr 2026 – Cambridge, The Arts Theatre

29th Apr – 2nd May 2026 – Oxford, New Theatre

12th – 16th May 2026 – Bromley, Churchill Theatre

19th – 23rd May 2026 – Darlington, Hippodrome

27th – 30th May 2026 – Manchester, Opera House

2nd – 6th Jun 2026 – Dublin, Gaiety Theatre

How to get Midsomer Murders UK tour tickets

Tickets for several of the shows are available on ATG Tickets.

Buy Midsomer Murders tickets at ATG Tickets

