The play follows Henry’s character from the age of seven, as he begins a list of "every brilliant thing" to help himself and his mother, who struggles with severe depression. The list starts playfully – with “ice cream” at age seven – and eventually numbers a million as the years go by.

What initially works in this production’s favour is the sense of accessibility Henry brings as a performer. His warmth and comic instincts highlight the play’s core message: that happiness is often only surface-deep, and those who appear the lightest may be concealing profound pain. It’s a necessary reminder, especially given the subject matter.

However, Every Brilliant Thing stands or falls on the nature of its audience participation. At several points, randomly selected theatregoers read items from the list aloud, or are drawn into small cameo roles (teachers, loved ones, vets).

This gives each performance a unique quality: some audiences gel, while others are left scrambling for cues. Not everyone is given a card, so the experience can feel arbitrary – exhilarating for some, for others, disruptive.

While the play addresses the taboo of mental health and suicide, it does so in rather a superficial way. The core concept of listing life’s small joys raises the question: is this list a celebration or merely a coping mechanism? The answer, frustratingly, remains unclear.

Lenny Henry's Every Beautiful Thing. Helen Murray

Moments that could carry emotional weight are sometimes rushed; for example, the list suddenly leaps into six digits, skipping years of character development. The passage from childhood to adulthood – from losing a pet to losing a parent – feels abrupt and a tad unconvincing.

Tonally, the show swings between earnest vulnerability and laugh-out-loud moments, but not always successfully. At times, the easy laughter – often prompted by Henry cracking jokes or riffing with the audience – cuts across the piece’s emotional depth. Instead of reinforcing the character’s fragility, these moments risk trivialising it. The laughter sometimes comes at the expense of the story’s momentum and intimacy and his character is lost. For an 85-minute production, there’s a lot of applause and waiting for audience participation, which can dilute the emotional arc.

This version feels more like “Lenny Henry presents” than an immersion into the character’s fraught interior life between the lack of direction and himself.

Supporting roles from the audience, like Mrs Patterson the teacher with her sock-puppet Graham, offer sweetness, but the story never quite knits together. The lighting is basic and the production unadorned, which suits the text’s openness, but also contributes to a sense of a show that never entirely settle, much like our minds sometimes, I suppose.

Every Brilliant Thing will affect each person differently, depending on their own relationship with the themes depicted. That’s part of its charm, but also its risk. Some will walk away touched, others perplexed. Much is glossed over, and the impact of suicide and the realities of mental illness remain largely undiscussed. The play hints at the difficulties beneath life’s cheerful details, but can feel disjointed and even shallow, never reaching the emotional resolve it promises.

For a range of offers on theatre tickets, check out the Radio Times Theatre Pass.

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

When and where can I see Every Brilliant Thing?

Every Brilliant Thing is a play running at @sohoplace in London until 8th November 2025 and features a rotating cast of performers:

Lenny Henry

Jonny Donahoe (Original Co-Creator)

Ambika Mod

Sue Perkins

Minnie Driver

Buy Every Brilliant Thing tickets at London Theatre Direct

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Make sure you also check out our guide of the best West End shows and best pre-theatre dinner menus.