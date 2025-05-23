The episode follows the patchy relationship of Vivie and Mrs Warren during the latter's visit to England following years of parental separation.

Vivie is a straight-talking and ambitious mathematics graduate who detests the unthinkable idea of romance – and for once, there's no man managing to convince her otherwise – while Mrs Kitty Warren is a shock of caterwauling tone and ruthless pragmatism who, we learn, originally earned her wealth through sex work before obtaining a chain of brothels across the continent.

Mrs Warren’s Profession Credit: Johan Persson

This fact, you'll probably have guessed, is explosively revealed to an unaware Vivie, who runs through a complex string of emotions ranging from moral indignation to compassion and care in a way that could be perfectly pasted into any era.

These moments are the unabashed highlight of the show. Two scenes in which Staunton and Carter sit across from each other in a battle of wills, both playing with our sympathies as they navigate a litany of societal and generational debates. Both and neither gain the high ground as Kitty appears callously capitalistic at times, yet vulnerable at others, while Vivie flickers between prudish, judgemental and warm.

The delivery of their duologues is pitch-perfect, lines pinging off one another, and yet, both play with pauses and stillness in a way that feels utterly authentic. All the more helped by the very modern way in which the topics of sex work and womanhood are brought to the level of society and not placed on the moral fortitude of a single woman – radical indeed...

In fact, with such palpable and known chemistry in the room, the scenes felt strangely reminiscent of two women discussing society over a live podcast recording. Plus, while neither won the day with their argument, both scored a victory in assuring us that the Staunton/Carter acting dynasty is secure.

Mrs Warren’s Profession. Credit: Johan Persson

The magic of these moments sadly didn't stretch out to the extraneous male characters, who really only served to facilitate the Warrens' scenes. However, considering the nuances at hand and the core, but barely mentioned, workers who play a part in Mrs Warren's story, I'm not sure that's a bad thing.

This is all the more highlighted by the play's use of several young extras dressed in period-appropriate underwear, who appear as ghostly presences throughout the performance, reminding us of who they are showing once and for all that this play is all about women.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When and where can I see Mrs Warren's Profession?

Mrs Warren's Profession will run at Garrick Theatre from now until 16th August 2025.

The theatre is just down the road from Trafalgar Square, so we'd suggest heading to Leicester Square (Piccadilly Line and Northern Line) or Charing Cross (Northern Line and Bakerloo Line).

Tickets start from £25 and are available at SeatPlan and LOVETheatre.

Ad

You can also check out The Great Gatsby review and best West End shows.