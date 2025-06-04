Heading on UK tour this autumn, Daniel Casey spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about what it feels like to be taking on such an iconic role.

"It feels right, it’s a little daunting, and I do feel a little bit trepidatious," he said. "But I’m about the age John was in that first episode, so it does feel right.

"I’m just very excited about stepping into his shoes – although they’re huge shoes to fill."

Casey added that getting the part of Barnaby had led to a lot of nostalgia and looking back at his time working with Nettles. Reminiscing, he said: "I remember meeting john for the first time at the read-through and we just got on straight away, we had that chemistry right from the off."

He continued: "I saw him say in the press that I learnt at the feet of the master, and it's true I did. He was just amazing."

Daniel Casey in Midsummer Murders. TV Times

When we wondered if Casey – who previously confirmed the stage show would be "faithful to the original" – would be making any changes to the character, he said: "I’ll bring my own take to it but it won’t be massively dissimilar because that’s who Barnaby is, he’s that lovely solid enigmatic presence."

"I can’t get away from the fact that I’ve been stood a foot away from the man who played it for seven years, so inevitably there will be similarities but it will come out of my mouth so it will sound different.

"Also, it’s all written there really, his character is on the page, in the book and television scripts. I don’t think you can move that far away from him because he is that solid presence amid the huge chaos he finds himself in."

Nettles played the part of Tom Barnaby from seasons one to 13, leaving the role in 2011. His character was then replaced by a younger cousin, John Barnaby, played by Neil Dudgeon.

Although of course, Casey's role leaves a vacancy for a new Sergeant Troy, which Casey admits to be being very excited for.

"I want them to feel really comfortable and free to play Troy, you’ve just got to allow an actor to give their take.

"When you audition for a part you've got to be selfish and want the part, but then when you’re in the room you’ve got to be selfless and see what they bring."

The rest of the touring cast for Badger's Drift has yet to be announced, but we're intrigued who will take up the mantle of student following Casey's promotion when the tour kicks off in October.

How to get Midsomer Murders UK tour tickets

Midsomer Murders The Killings at Badger’s Drift will tour the UK from October 2025 to April 2026.

Tickets for the shows in Richmond, Brighton, Glasgow and Birmingham are all on ATG Tickets.

